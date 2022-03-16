ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to experience the stunning Japanese cherry blossom season without leaving Australia - but you'll have to be quick

By Matilda Rudd
 2 days ago

An Australian restaurant is bringing Japan's cherry blossom season Down Under with an incredible display of flowers and blossom-themed cocktails.

This year cherry blossoms are expected to flower from March in Tokyo and to celebrate Nobu and Yoshii's Omakase at Crown Sydney will be in full bloom.

The venue will have cherry blossom restaurant theming and installations as well as incredible, exclusive food and beverage specials for guests.

Guests can sip on limited edition cherry blossom-inspired cocktails at Nobu and a sake pairing menu and dessert special at Yoshii's Omakase amongst beautiful cherry blossom installations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrphI_0egpfJnY00
The event will be available for one week only - from March 25 to April 1 - and can be enjoyed alongside the beloved restaurant menus.

Some of the extraordinary ingredients used in the $25 cocktails include Roku gin, maraschino cherry and cherry blossom itself.

The O-Hanami cocktail contains nobu schochu, apple puree, yuzu, egg white, soda water and ginger beer.

The Sakura has yurra yurra sake, nobu shochu, umeshu, cherry blossom, yuzu and bitter and the Kanpai includes Roku gin, marachino cherry and cherry blossom.

The dinner option includes a special cherry blossom dessert and matching sake menu at $150 a head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNgsf_0egpfJnY00
