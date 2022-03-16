ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Could this robot be our first look at Starfield gameplay?

By Ali Jones
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Starfield gameplay might have been shown off for the first time in the game's latest trailer. In the new episode of the studio's Into the Starfield developer updates, design director Emil Pagliarulo, lead quest designer Will Shen, lead artist Istvan Pely, and game director Todd Howard discuss multiple aspects of Bethesda's...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Howard
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Exclusive From Bethesda Seemingly Leaked

A new and possibly the next Xbox Series X|S exclusive from Bethesda has seemingly leaked. Bethesda -- owned by Xbox -- is both a developer and a publisher and is currently responsible for series like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop, RAGE, and Quake. Meanwhile, some of its upcoming games include the likes of Ghostwire: Tokyo, Starfield, and Redfall. That said, it sounds like this new game won't be tapping into any of this wealth of IP.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

We promise there are 7 numbers in this optical illusion

From three-headed dear to invisible chess pieces, we have seen so many different types of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. And one of our favourite types of illusions are those that have something hidden in plain sight – just like today's mind-boggling find. A perplexing number optical illusion...
ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Gameplay#Video Game
CNET

Windows 10 Settings You Need to Disable Now

Split between its Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems, 1.4 billions devices use Microsoft's software each month. The latter is continuing its phased rollout to compatible computers and will make its way to all eligible devices by mid-2022. (Here's how to download the new OS.) If you're using a device that's still running Windows 10, however, you may not be aware of the default settings that collect information, make you see more ads and notifications and may be slowing down your device.
COMPUTERS
komando.com

Free up space on your Android by updating a single app

No matter the size of your Android phone’s internal storage capacity, it can be a struggle to ensure enough space. As applications and mobile games grow, so too does their size. Tap or click for eight simple tips to speed up and clean out your Android phone. Recording videos...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Elden Ring player may have stumbled across its first DLC

An Elden Ring player has discovered a secret Colosseum on the edge of the game’s map, prompting players to speculate about future DLC and a possible competitive multiplayer expansion. Dataminer and livestreamer Lance McDonald discovered the unused arena by clipping through a large, inaccessible building on the northern edge...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
TechRadar

Babylon’s Fall is the latest PS5 console exclusive – and it looks like it’s flopped

Babylon’s Fall, the latest online hack-and-slash action RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games, has launched to a thoroughly tepid reception. Released on PS5, PS4 and PC on March 3, the game looks to have struggled to pull in an audience, peaking at only 650 concurrent players on Steam since launch (thanks, VGC). At press time, its PC player count is floating at a rather meager 574, after dipping to a low of 66 a few hours earlier.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Todd Howard says Starfield is channelling 'older hardcore RPGs'

A new Starfield developer diary discusses some of the game's main factions and describes elements of the experience—then, in a moment destined to be memed forever, Todd Howard says "why are we all here?" We're here to watch another video of talking heads illustrated with concept art and clips of old games for a product that's apparently launching in eight months, Todd.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Resurgence First Gameplay Revealed Featuring Spock

Dramatic Labs and Epic Games have released the first gameplay video for Star Trek: Resurgence, its upcoming narrative adventure game set in the Star Trek universe. The video shows a scene in which Ambassador Spock joins the crew of the USS Resolute for a briefing on tensions between two neighboring planets that are vital to the galactic dilithium trade. In the video, it is clear to see how players, in control of the Resolute's first officer, can choose which directions to steer the conversation in and which opinions to voice. By the end, the player is asked to attempt to back-channel negotiations with the two planets while Spock attempts diplomacy by more traditional means. You can see the video, revealed via IGN, below.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands devs explain exactly how cross-play will work

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has pulled back the curtain on how its cross-play will function between platforms at launch. The game's official website delved into further details on the already-announced cross-play capabilities of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. In short, you'll be greeted by an opt-in window when you first boot up Gearbox's new action-RPG, and so cross-play is a feature you'll have to either opt in or out of when playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Why you should play... Hitman

Ever wondered what's so great about the Hitman games? Or did you play it a while ago and bounce off it? As part of a brand new video series called "Why you should play", we've decided to revisit some classic games like Hitman with our resident super fans explaining what's so great about each title, to someone who's more on the fence.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

5 of the best free movie apps in 2022

There are lots of different subscription streaming services available, there is also a wide range of free movie apps where you can watch content for free. If you don’t want to shell out for a subscription for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, or one of the many others, then there is a range of free alternatives.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy