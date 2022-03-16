Kentucky Falls Trail leads to three spectacular waterfalls in Oregon’s Coast Range
By Jamie Hale
The Oregonian
5 days ago
Spend a few years visiting Oregon’s best waterfalls and you can become hard to impress. But buried deep in Oregon’s southern Coast Range, Kentucky Falls is undoubtedly impressive. Three spectacular waterfalls (including two that are side-by-side) are found along the Kentucky Falls Trail, a relatively easy hike...
The word “pertinacious” is painted on the walls of Willful Wine Co. in Northeast Portland. It means “relentless and bull-headed” and it is the perfect adjective for winemaker Pam Walden. After besting every obstacle in her path, she makes the most beautiful wines in an old automotive body shop near Portland International Airport.
Spring starts out wet in Portland as Monday’s skies will be cloudy with occasional rain. The National Weather Service says a warm front lifting through the area will bring rain to Portland through the day. Showers will generally be light to moderate, with areas north of about Salem getting as much as a half inch of rainfall through the evening. The high temperature will reach about 51 degrees.
CORVALLIS – You visit the nursery, pick out a primo plant, come home, put it in the ground and wait for it to become a beautiful tree, shrub or perennial. Then spring arrives and it’s dead or floundering. What happened?. In some cases, cold temperatures are the culprit....
The Salem Convention Center will hold a public celebration of life May 19 for Gerry Frank, a renowned Oregon businessman and civic leader who died this month at 98. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Those interested in attending should email gwfcelebration@gmail.com. A memorial website for Frank encourages people...
The cherry trees along the north section of Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland have started to bloom -- just in time for spring. Portlanders can expect a dry morning before possible showers in the afternoon on the first day of spring Sunday, forecasters said. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and rain is likely in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Many of Portland’s dance companies last performed in spring of 2020 before shutting down for the pandemic, but the toe shoes and leotards are finally ready for the stage again with full spring seasons from several local dance companies. “It does feel like dance is one of the last...
In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
Salem-based Roth’s Fresh Markets announced on Monday that it has acquired Vancouver retailer Chuck’s Produce and Street Market. Chuck’s grocery stores, known for providing locally sourced food products in the Mill Plain and Salmon Creek communities, will keep its name and retain its staff, Roth’s said in a news release.
With Idaho poised to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, Oregon is shoring up access to abortion. Idaho’s measure would disallow abortion after six weeks and let family members of rapists sue abortion providers. According to the New York Times, a similar law in Texas resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in Texas and as much as an 800% increase in demand for abortions in clinics in neighboring states.
Gardening season is heating up as the weather warms. If you have questions turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Rubio, a Portland city commissioner, serves as the city’s arts and culture commissioner. Mapps, a Portland city commissioner, serves as the city’s liaison to Travel Portland and the Portland Film Office. Both joined the Portland City Council in 2021. Over the past few months, we’ve had the privilege...
