Pregnant teen buys father of her baby a Lamborghini as a reward for his upcoming sleepless nights

By Jacob Bentley-York
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A PREGNANT teenager has surprised her husband with a Lamborghini as a reward for his help with their unborn child.

Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, purchased the flashy £160,000 gift to thank Weldan Zulkefli, 20, for "sacrificing" his time to look after their baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrVQm_0egpefun00
Anes and Weldan are expecting the birth of their first child later this month Credit: Anes Ayuni Osman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JbpY_0egpefun00
Anes chose to surprise her husband with a flash £160,000 Lamborghini Credit: @ayunieso

The young couple from Malaysia are set to embark on a scheduled 100-day confinement period in line with local tradition.

The ancient practice recommends banning visitors and socialising in the month after birth, instead focusing on bonding with the baby, self-care and daily meditation.

And as a reward for his help during this period, Anes decided to surprise her hubby with the flash Lamborghini Huracan Evo, before sharing the moment on TikTok.

“Thank you husband, no matter how big the value of this gift will not be able to reciprocate your kindness,” she captioned the post.

Explaining her expectations for him to look after the child day and night she added: “He’s fine with that because he has been cleaning up after our cat all this time.

"He can stay awake at night because his business brain works better at night doing marketing.”

In the video, which has now gained over 1.5million views, Anes leads her unsuspecting husband into a a car dealership before revealing the supercar that is wrapped with a giant red bow.

An emotional Weldan then breaks down in tears and hugs his wife, before thanking her for the lavish gift.

Cosmetic entrepreneur Anes and her husband reportedly tied the knot in February last year and plan to travel to their hometown, Pasir Mas, prior to the birth.

And speaking to Malaysian publication MStar, Anes proclaimed that their relationship is stronger then ever.

She said: “Our blessings have not stopped since we got married, he has taken such good care of me, especially during my pregnancy.”

“Apart from being thankful for his sacrifice, I am gifting this Lamborghini because I want him by my side throughout my confinement.

“I'm expecting my husband to not only be with me all the time but he has to care for the baby day and night because there's a huge possibility I will be having a Caesarean birth.

“Mums out there will know how painful a C-section is, so I want more attention from my husband.”

Last month, The Sun shared the story of one woman who was gifted a £58k Mercedes by her husband for giving birth to their baby.

She later revealed that she got pregnant just two months after the pair first met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQvfs_0egpefun00
Anes previously thanked her husband for 'sacrificing' his time to look after their baby Credit: @ayunieso
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiE61_0egpefun00
The couple tied the knot in February last year Credit: @ayunieso

Related
Daily Mail

'I would pay extra not to be next to her:' Barefoot woman is slammed for getting VERY comfortable on Southwest Airlines flight with homemade contraption

A female passenger aboard a Southwest flight was slammed online after she posted a video of herself barefoot and asleep while resting on a tray table. The video, posted to TikTok by @WendyGoneWild on March 9, shows her bare feet dangling in a sling that was wrapped around the tray table to keep it in place.
The Independent

Pregnant woman reveals reactions on social media to her ‘very big’ bump: ‘That can’t be one baby’

A pregnant woman has been documenting how big her baby bump is and shared some of the amusing reactions she’s gotten to it on social media. On TikTok, Brooke Luney posts videos of her pregnancy journey, as she’s currently expecting her sixth child. During a recent interview with Today Parents, the mom discussed how her “very big” bump has started a conversation, both on and off social media.“It’s extra noticeable because I’m 4-foot-11 and I have a short torso,” she said. “Strangers will stop me in a store wanting to know if I’m expecting triplets.”She acknowledged how people have...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The US Sun

I’m worried my baby will be bullied because I didn’t think her name through – and the alternative I have is even worse

A mother-to-be has expressed her concern that her baby is going to be bullied when she's older because her name sounds like a "lame superhero." The pregnant woman, believed to be from the UK, took to Reddit and explained: "Prior to meeting my husband, I had a couple names I really liked but combining it with his last name makes them all sound dumb."
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart admits she once thought her 'dream' of having a family was 'unreachable' as she marks 19th anniversary of her 'miracle' rescue by paying tribute to her husband and three kids

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has marked the 19th anniversary of her rescue from her captors, saying it was a 'miracle' she was found nine months after being abducted from her family's home. The 34-year-old was famously taken from her bed at knifepoint when she was 14 years old and held...
PUBLIC SAFETY
