A new early intervention facility at 1212 S. Broad St. aims to help teens and young adults build positive life skills while keeping them off the street. Known as NoMo, or New Options More Opportunity, the hub follows the blueprint of its headquarters at 925 N. Broad St., which was founded in 2010. Founders and local elected officials were happy to see another location ready to help young members of the city.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO