Dashcam video shows children survive being struck in busy Las Vegas intersection

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A disturbing crash that two children were lucky to survive was caught on a driver’s dashcam in Las Vegas.

Mark Langley witnessed the incident unfold and recorded the two children being struck by an SUV with his dashcam.

Langley was driving east on Mar. 10, when he stopped at a red light. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk, but against the light.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continue running into the northbound lanes. The video shows the driver of a grey minivan slam on their brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

The impact throws both children across the road. Amazingly, both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, one of them broke a wrist bone.

