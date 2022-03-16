ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cut No Way Home scene teases another Spider-Man reunion

By Jakob Barnes
thedigitalfix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel did the unthinkable when the studio brought together three different generations of Spider-Men, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining Tom Holland in the MCU movie. But, in a deleted scene from the movie, it seems the door has been left open for further reunions...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

MCU Rumored To Introduce All-New Wolverine Character in 'Doctor Strange 2'

As the release date for the Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness approaches, new rumors are suggesting that the MCU is planning on introducing its own Wolverine character for the film. While rumors are pointing towards a Wolverine addition in the MCU, it will not be portrayed by Hugh...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Sam Raimi
thedigitalfix.com

Thora Birch was asked to return as Dani in Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 will come flying, screeching and cackling onto our TV screens this Halloween, as the sequel arrives almost 30 years after Kenny Ortega’s 1993 classic scary movie for kids. While all three original Sanderson Sisters – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – are returning, at least one other cast-member was reportedly asked back, but couldn’t return due to scheduling conflicts.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto responds to Spider-Man cameo rumours

Morbius, the much-delayed comic book movie that sees Jared Leto play a vampire, is weeks away from releasing. It's a part of Sony's Marvel movies using characters connected to Spider-Man, although it's not clear what universe they're in. Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home established that these films aren't in the MCU, while Morbius trailers have featured Michael Keaton seemingly reprising his MCU role, yet also featuring an image of Tobey Maguire's Spidey.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Elizabeth Olsen and Producer Richie Palmer Weigh in on Who’s the Strongest Avenger

As long as comic book characters have existed, there has always been a debate over who is stronger than whom. This, of course, goes beyond the genre with just about any character being put up against each other to see who would win in a fight, but this is so much a part of comic book DNA that entire issues, runs, and film adaptations have focused on pitting two or more heroes against each other. Even when two characters are going to work together, fans will still want to know who would win in a fight, which brings us to Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Steven Strange and the Scarlet Witch — Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Both of them are starring in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as fans wonder which of the two characters is the strongest magic user in the MCU. The film's producer, Richie Palmer, weighed in on the debate, though he is naturally a bit evasive in giving a straight answer.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Spider Men#Mcu#No Way Home
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Jared Leto Drops Spider-Man’s Name In Latest Morbius Video

Next month, Venom won’t be the only leading character in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. After a handful of delays, Morbius is just weeks away from premiering in theaters, with Jared lion bringing to life the Living Vampire who’s been part of Marvel Comics lore since the early 1970s. And while Morbius won’t have its title character fighting Spider-Man, Leto talked about their past together in a video promoting the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals Classic Lizard Concept Art

Spider-Man: No Way Home just gave fans a look at the Lizard in some brand new concept art. Even more exciting is the fact that this version of Doctor Curt Connors is rocking those classic purple pants and the lab coat. When other peeks of the film surfaced, a lot of fans were hoping that Marvel would follow through with making Rhys Ifans' villain more like his comics counterpart. Instead, they opted to switch him up a bit from Amazing Spider-Man 2, but not go quite this far. Clearly the approach panned out for No Way Home. The Spider-Man film has been the biggest crowd-pleaser since the pandemic began. Earning over $1 billion at the box office and inspiring other studios to try their hand at climbing the mountaintop. However, there are some fans that believe that the comics-accurate approach would have played better than the old look from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies. Check it out for yourself down below.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leads the race for the Oscars Fan Favourite award

It looks like The Academy is going to get what it almost definitely hoped for when it introduced the new Fan Favourite award for this year’s Oscars ceremony. The award is suspected to have been created so that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be able to win something, to silence those who claim the MCU movie was snubbed. And, as it stands, Spider-Man appears to be winning the race.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
KBAT 99.9

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Now Available on Digital

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already made $1.87 billion around the world. And it’s still playing in theaters in most places. But if you don’t want to go to theater —or you’re sick of going to the theater because you’ve already seen it there 18 times — then today is your lucky day, as the movie is officially available on digital from a variety of online retailers including Amazon and Apple.
MOVIES
98.7 Kiss FM

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s First 10 Minutes Are Now Online

If you missed Spider-Man: No Way Home, how does it feel to be the last person on earth to see Spider-Man: No Way Home?. I kid, I kid. But if you did miss the movie in theaters — or you just want to revisit it ahead of its home video release — Marvel and Sony have shared No Way Home’s first ten minutes online. In the extended clip that begins literally from the opening Sony and Marvel logos, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker grapples with the news that his secret identity has been revealed to the entire world by Mysterio, and then has to contend with the police, who want to arrest him for his vigilante activities around New York City. At that pont, he’s saved from major prison time — not to mention a movie about Peter Parker stuck in a holding cell for 140 minutes — by a cameo from a huge Marvel hero making his big-screen debut:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Charlie Cox Breaks Silence on Leaked Daredevil Scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Charlie Cox broke his silence on that leaked Daredevil scene. The newly returned MCU actor spoke to Comicbook.com's Adam Barnhardt about the entire process of trying to keep that secret. In their conversation, the Daredevil star explained that his lack of social media presence allowed him to miss out on most of that. When it comes to Marvel news, Cox has people to tell him when something huge happens. He's not scrolling through the tweets for the latest scoops. When the image ended up in front of him, even he couldn't believe that such a massive secret got out there. Luckily for him, he didn't get pressed about it in many interviews until much closer to No Way Home's release. But, still, it can be hard to see your hard work out in the public eye before it is completely ready. Read his reaction for yourself right here down below.
MOVIES
BBC

Spider-Man No Way Home: Making the visual effects

The latest Spider-Man film No Way Home has made almost $2bn (£1.5bn) worldwide and is continuing to pack out cinemas across the world. As part of a series looking at visual effects, BBC Click’s Al Moloney spoke to Digital Domain’s VFX Supervisor Scott Edelstein to find out how they made one of the key sequences of the film.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Old Guard 2 release date – what’s next for Netflix’s new action movie series?

When is The Old Guard 2 out? It’s been a while since The Old Guard wowed Netflix subscribers back in July 2020. The action movie gave fans what they were missing, and it was a surprise hit, quickly earning an 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Netflix didn’t hang around like an immortal warrior to confirm that a sequel is in the works.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy