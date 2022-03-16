ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dashcam video shows children survive being struck in busy intersection

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A disturbing crash that two children were lucky to survive was caught on a driver’s dashcam in Las Vegas.

Mark Langley witnessed the incident unfold and recorded the two children being struck by an SUV with his dashcam.

Langley was driving east on Mar. 10, when he stopped at a red light. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk, but against the light.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continue running into the northbound lanes. The video shows the driver of a grey minivan slam on their brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

The impact throws both children across the road. Amazingly, both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, one of them broke a wrist bone.

FOX8 News

Helmet video shows intense flames at Winston-Salem home, 4 people displaced, fire department says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Dramatic video shows firefighters working to control a blaze in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted two videos of firefighters working on a house fire on the 4000 block of North Hampton Drive. North Hampton drive was closed as they worked to contain the fire. The fire is now contained. The fire […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man, woman taken to hospital after fire at house in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at their home in Yadkinville, according to the Yadkinville Fire Department. At 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a heavy fire at a single-family brick home on the 5200 block of U.S. 601 in Yadkinville. Crews worked through the night […]
YADKINVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

2 taken to hospital after ‘heavy fire’ at Madison mobile home

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire destroyed a Madison mobile home and sent two people to the hospital, according to the Madison Fire Department. Two others—a 4-year-old and a mother—may have been in the home at the time of the fire. Crews are actively searching for them. After 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, fire crews responded […]
MADISON, NC
