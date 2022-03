If you’re looking to get the best viewing experience possible from your desktop PC, then getting a 4K monitor is a no-brainer. You’ll see everything on your display in stunning detail, which helps for certain tasks such as content consumption, video editing, and even general productivity chores. However, 4K desktop monitor deals can still get quite pricey, which is why we wanted to share this fantastic offer we saw on Dell today. Right now, you can pick up this 27-inch Dell UltraSharp 4K U2720Q monitor for just $590, which is a $150 discount from the regular price of $740. That’s an incredible price, and you should have this one on your list if you’re on the hunt for a 4K monitor.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO