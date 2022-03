Born in Brussels in 1972, Brian Molko is the frontman of alternative rock band Placebo. Co-founded with Stefan Olsdal, the band released their eponymous debut album, which included breakthrough single Nancy Boy, in 1996. Over the following years they became known for their androgynous style, hedonistic lyrics and Molko’s distinctive vocals, and in 1998 they appeared in Todd Haynes’s film Velvet Goldmine. Placebo have released seven albums to date, including Without You I’m Nothing and Meds. Their eighth album, Never Let Me Go, is released on So Recordings on 25 March; they tour the UK later this year.

