Video shows children struck in busy Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Two children survived after being struck by a car trying to cross a busy Las Vegas intersection.

Another motorist recorded the two children being struck by an SUV with his dashcam. Mark Langley was stopped at a red light when out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk against the light.

Langley’s video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continue running into the northbound lanes. Then the driver of a grey minivan slams on their brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

The impact throws both children across the road. Both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, although one suffered a broken wrist.

