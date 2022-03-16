You may feel the need to tidy up, plan

The new moon in Pisces on March 2 at 12:34 p.m., EST, functions like a portal of endless opportunity because it occurs when the sun, Jupiter, and Neptune are all also in intuitive Pisces. This sign, often called the empath of the zodiac, operates from a place of compassion and understanding, inviting us to root for the underdog, put ourselves in someone else’s shoes, and find beauty in the mundane. As a result, this Pisces new moon is a period of heightened intuition. While new moons, in general, symbolize new beginnings and are often linked with manifestation work, this particular lunation is fertile, thanks to the Piscean energy.
