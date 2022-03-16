ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You may feel the need to tidy up, plan

 3 days ago

The annual Virgo Full Moon generally denotes a time to get organized and attend to practical planning. You might feel inclined to draw up a to-do list, feeling a sense of accomplishment as you mark each task as completed in your...

Refinery29

Your March Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Asking You To Trust Yourself

March brings a new season and some significant planetary shifts. March 2 brings the powerful new moon in Pisces, which will align us with our emotions. Venus and Mars enter Aquarius on March 6, making our goals more attainable. Then, on March 9, Mercury enters Pisces and urges us to lean into our intuition to comprehend matters. Soon enough, on March 27, the Planet of Communication moves into Aries, ushering in a time when everyone will be assertive and direct. The full moon in Virgo occurs on March 18, asking us to be of service to others. And the month closes on a fun, high-energy note, as the Spring Equinox, Aries season, and the astrological New Year all commence on March 20 — a day to remember.
Well+Good

The New Moon in Pisces May Bring a Touch of Magic—Here’s What To Expect for Your Sign

The new moon in Pisces on March 2 at 12:34 p.m., EST, functions like a portal of endless opportunity because it occurs when the sun, Jupiter, and Neptune are all also in intuitive Pisces. This sign, often called the empath of the zodiac, operates from a place of compassion and understanding, inviting us to root for the underdog, put ourselves in someone else’s shoes, and find beauty in the mundane. As a result, this Pisces new moon is a period of heightened intuition. While new moons, in general, symbolize new beginnings and are often linked with manifestation work, this particular lunation is fertile, thanks to the Piscean energy.
Elite Daily

Your March Horoscope Will Bring Good Juju To Every Zodiac Sign

The month of March always begins with Pisces season, so embrace your imagination, your emotions, and your spirituality. As the sun journeys through the last sign in the zodiac wheel, you may spend your time processing everything that’s been weighing on you. This healing experience will help you let it all out and let it all go. You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it, and your March 2022 monthly horoscope will bring you clarity along the way.
theeverygirl.com

March Horoscope: What’s in Store for You This Month, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re wondering what March will bring you this year, look no further. Your horoscope can tell you pretty much everything you need to know. March starts off in dreamy Pisces season and ends in impulsive Aries season, so you might be feeling all the feelings this month. The start of Aries season is also the beginning of a new astrological year, so if you missed out on New Year’s goals, it’s not too late to set the tone for the rest of 2022 now.
In Style

The One Nail Color Each Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Pisces Season

Welcome to Pisces season. From Feb. 18 to Mar. 20, we'll all be diving into the emotional and sentimental waters of the mystical, tender, and dreamy fish. This means the colors we adorn our nails with during Pisces season should reflect our innermost feelings and help to bring good vibes our way.
Refinery29

The Virgo Full Moon Knows What We Want Before We Want It

When we talk about Pisces and Pisces season, we often speak of the dissolution of borders and boundaries. The Pisces archetype dream hops and time travels, feels itself a part of everything and belonging to no one. Yet Pisces season is also a season that casts Virgo influence in stark relief — Virgo being the sign of inventory, of category, and by extension, critical separation.
In Style

Your Spring Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

March 20th brings the spring equinox, the beginning of the Aries season, and the astrological new year. With the planetary ingress and the flowers beginning to bud, comes a fresh vibe and energy that we're all welcoming with open arms. Curious how your zodiac sign will be affected? Check out...
TODAY.com

This March is a time for dreaming big, according to astrology

Permission to dream big this month, granted. This March, the cosmos offers opportunities for stepping boldly into a brighter future. The new Moon in Pisces on March 2 sets a contemplative and introspective tone, prompting us to ask the tough questions and figure out what it is we really want. Venus and Mars' movement into Aquarius on March 6 encourages us to assess our love lives and finances for areas of improvement. Then, the Virgo Full Moon on March 18 will give the boost of practicality necessary for completing goals.
POPSUGAR

How Aries Season Will Impact Each Zodiac Sign

As a dreamy, watery Pisces season comes to a close, a confident and fiery Aries season begins. Aries is all about directness and courage, so this will be a season of acting passionately and decisively. "When the Sun is in Aries, we may feel more forceful, aggressive, sexual, driven, and...
Shape Magazine

A Deep Dive Into Aquarius Compatibility with Every Other Zodiac Sign

Zany, rebellious, and free are all words that come to mind when describing Aquarius. Traditionally, Aquarius is ruled by the planet Saturn, who's known to be the disciplinarian of the zodiac. However, the part of Saturn that wants to advance with the times, instead of staying stuck in the past, is the vibe that Aquarius rocks. The modern ruler of Aquarius is Uranus, who's a known radical and revolutionary that wants to bring advancements to society. (Also read: How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)
Well+Good

How the Start of Daylight Saving Time May Affect Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

When the clocks "fall back" every November, marking the end of daylight saving time, it serves as a reminder to folks that the colder, shorter days of winter are upon us, and we may be more susceptible to a downward shift in health and mood as a result. The good news is that it's not November and, in fact, on March 13, we're set to start daylight saving time, which will lead to longer days. And according to astrologers, the start of daylight saving time this year may affect your zodiac sign in a particularly auspicious way.
Cosmopolitan

Your Horoscope for the New Moon in Pisces

New Moons are a time for rejuvenation and manifestation. If you have a lack in your life, this is a time when that gap can be filled with a new experience, person, or item. During New Moons, we must make space for new beginnings and foolish behavior—yes, we are all fools when beginning something new.
