Public Safety

Candy Montgomery Killed Betty Gore on Friday, June 13, 1980 — Here's What Happened

 1 day ago
The harrowing murder of Betty Gore serves as the source of inspiration behind Candy, a mini-series arriving on Hulu in May 2022, and Love and Death, a show coming to HBO Max in 2022. Candy and Love and Death offer new retellings of the true story of Candy Montgomery, who was...

Where is Lucille Ball’s Son Desi Arnaz Jr. Now?

As the title suggests, ‘Lucy and Desi’ revisits the incredibly compelling tale of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the original Hollywood power couple and the duo that broke all bounds of entertainment. After all, not only were they the first to showcase an interracial relationship on a television series but their work together is also the reason the concept of re-runs exists. Well, their work, as well as the extremely publicized birth of their second/youngest child, son Desi Arnaz Jr., so now, if you’re curious to know more about the latter, we’ve got the details for you.
Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 Dead at 27. New details surrounding Zoe Sozo Bethel's death have been revealed. Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, died from blunt force trauma in Miami on Feb. 18, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department tells E! News. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled her manner of death as accidental, per the police.
Beloved 'New Girl' Actor Dies After Long Career

Actor Ralph Ahn, who starred as the beloved character Tran on New Girl, died on Feb. 26. He was 95. Ahn was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ahn was also the younger brother of the late character actor Philip Ahn and the son of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho.
Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
Here’s What Happened to Jim Nabors Before and After Playing Gomer Pyle on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

From today’s point of view, it’s probably difficult for most people to recognize just how big a celebrity Jim Nabors was back in the 1960s and 1970s. He first caught the television audience’s attention as mechanic Gomer Pyle in the third season of The Andy Griffith Show, where he introduced into the popular vernacular phrases like “Gol-ly!” and “Shazam!” He appeared on that show a total of 23 times before being spun-off into his own highly successful series, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., which saw the character joining the United States Marines. This in turn led to his own variety show and success as a recording artist. But so much of it all comes back to Gomer, which was just fine with the late actor/singer.
Jamie Lee Curtis at SXSW pledges to defend transgender Texas youth from 'horrifying' order

A Hollywood icon visiting Austin on Friday spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order to treat gender-affirming medical care as child abuse. "I am the mother of a trans daughter," movie star Jamie Lee Curtis told the American-Statesman on the red carpet at South by Southwest. Curtis stars in the new sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All At Once." The film's world premiere opened up the 2022 SXSW Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre on Friday.
Don Most Reveals ‘Happy Days’ Costars Ron Howard and Anson Williams Are Still ‘Like Family’ to Him

On Happy Days, redheaded Ralph Malph was always making a joke or playing pranks to attract girls’ attention at Arnold’s Drive-In. But the sweetly goofy character was nothing like the actor who portrayed him. “In high school, I was the exact opposite of Ralph,” Don Most confesses to Closer. “I was more like Richie Cunningham, an honor student, co-captain of my swimming team and kind of shy.” It’s a testament to Don’s acting skills that he made Ralph so real and lovable.
Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars

In the last episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, we watched Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow host a glamorous dinner party. This consisted of flowers under glass, copious amounts of champs, and lots of under-the-table couples counseling. All of this in an attempt to show Dr. Jen Armstrong and Ryan, excuse me, Rhyne Holliday what a […] The post Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars appeared first on Reality Tea.
New Details Surrounding Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Death

New information has come to light in the wake of actress Lindsey Pearlman’s tragic death. Pearlman, known for her performances on such series as “Empire,” "General Hospital," and "Chicago Justice,” was found dead in her car on Friday. Now, law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the...
What Happened to Firefly on 'The Masked Singer'? She Required Medical Attention on Stage (SPOILERS)

Season 7 of The Masked Singer kicked off on March 9, 2022. During the highly-anticipated premiere, viewers were introduced to five contestants: McTerrier, Cyclops, Thingamabob, Ram, and Firefly. Things were going pretty smoothly until midway through Firefly's performance when she suddenly required medical attention. So what happened?. Article continues below...
Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
Here's an Official Ranking of the 'Sister Wives' by Net Worth

When viewers first started watching Sister Wives on TLC back in 2010, no one was truly aware of where the plural family unit was headed. These days, Kody Brown’s marriages aren’t perfectly intact the way they were when cameras started rolling over a decade ago. In fact, some viewers might argue that the only genuine marriage he has left is with Robyn, since he’s either divorced or emotionally disconnected from his other three wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.
'General Hospital' Recasts Major Character

General Hospital has found another Jordan Ashford. The long-running ABC soap opera cast Tanisha Harper in the role, ABC told Deadline on Wednesday. She will take over for Briana Nicole Henry, who left the show in September 2021, three years after she joined. Since Henry left the show, Jordan has...
"Family Reunion" actress Jaida Benjamin missing

Los Angeles police are asking for help finding 27-year-old actress Jaida Benjamin, CBS Los Angeles reports. She was last seen Saturday in Studio City, wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers. She also had locks in her hair. The Hollywood Reporter says her TV credits include...
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet snap of 'hubby' Michael Douglas napping with their pet dog before the SAG Awards where he lost out on Best Actor gong

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed her admiration for husband Michael Douglas's SAG Award nomination in a picture posted to her Instagram story on Sunday. The 52-year-old actress posted a picture of Michael asleep, with their dog lazing above him, to her story, writing: 'Congrats to my hubby for his SAG Award nomination.'
