ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Starbucks to be led by Howard Schultz again as US workers push to unionize

By Lauren Aratani in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iadl2_0egpc8HR00
FILE PHOTO: Starbucks Chairman and CEO Schultz looks on during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, Washington<br>FILE PHOTO: Starbucks' Howard Schultz looks on during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, Washington March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo/File Photo Photograph: Robert Sorbo/Reuters

Starbucks’ former leader Howard Schultz will replace chief executive Kevin Johnson as the coffee chain deals with a wave of unionization drives among its baristas.

The shakeup in leadership, announced on Wednesday, comes as Starbucks workers across the country are pushing to form unions . Since a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York became the first store to vote to unionize in December, workers at six other locations have unionized, and workers at 130 other stores across 27 states have petitioned to hold votes.

Johnson will leave his post on 4 April and will serve on the company’s board and in an advisory role through September. The company said he had signaled to the board of directors around a year ago that he was thinking of retiring.

“It’s been deliberate,” said Mellody Hobson, the Starbucks chair, to the Wall Street Journal . “This is not hasty in any way.”

In a separate statement, Hobson said that “as the company navigates the aftermath of the pandemic and socio-economic forces impacting the lives of all our stakeholders, [Schultz] will reinforce the company’s culture”.

Schultz, who served as chief executive of the company from 1987 to 2000, and then a second time from 2008 to 2017, has been running his family foundation and working on various philanthropic efforts since he last stepped down. In 2019, Schultz briefly teased a presidential run.

Schultz will take the job on an interim basis while the company seeks a permanent replacement. Though Schultz had formally stepped away from the company, he was still involved in company matters around unionization.

Last fall, Schultz paid a visit to employees in Buffalo as they were undergoing unionization efforts. In a letter to employees, who the company refers to as “partners”, Schultz said: “No partner has ever needed to have a representative seek to obtain things we all have as partners at Starbucks. And I am saddened and concerned to hear anyone thinks that is needed now.”

Workers reported that Schultz stuck to the message during a speech to employees. One worker involved in the union told Bloomberg that when she tried to ask Schultz if he would support union principles that would restrict union-busting, she was escorted away.

Multiple workers who have been involved in union activities at different stores have accused the company of terminating pro-union workers. Workers who were trying to start union efforts in Nashville and Orlando were fired, and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in August ruled that the company illegally retaliated against two baristas in Philadelphia who were trying to start a union. The company has repealed the ruling and has denied terminating employees for union-related activities.

On Tuesday, a group of investors that hold a combined $1.2bn in Starbucks stock sent a letter to the company, urging it to adopt “a global policy of neutrality for all future attempts of workers to organize” and reach a “fair and timely” bargain with those who have voted to unionize. The investors also criticized Starbucks’ previous response to unionization efforts.

“Starbucks has responded to union organizing activities suggests a departure from international norms and standards as well as from its commitments to them,” the investors said.

“Our concerns include Starbucks’ activities at stores that have organized after the Buffalo election such as alleged retaliatory termination of employees and continued captive audience meetings.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
Person
Mellody Hobson
The Guardian

‘My mother says I am betraying Russia’: Putin’s invasion divides the generations

On day three of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Victoria Gogh realised her mother was slipping away from her. “I noticed on the phone that mum was starting to parrot the government’s narrative about this war – that this was all the fault of Nato, that Russia had no choice but to defend itself,” said Gogh, 28, a fashion consultant originally from a small town in Siberia who moved to Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Unionization#Meeting Of Shareholders#Reuters#Reuters Starbucks#The Wall Street Journal
The Guardian

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says he is in Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has said he is in Ukraine alongside invading Russian forces. Kadyrov, who is accused by international NGOs of serious human rights violations in the tightly controlled Caucasus republic, posted a video on Telegram of himself in military uniform studying plans around a table in a room with soldiers.
POLITICS
The Guardian

William Hurt obituary

As the blockbuster continued its unstoppable ascent in the 1980s, an antidote of sorts could be found in many of the films of the actor William Hurt, who has died aged 71 of cancer. With his floppy blond hair, high forehead and droll, methodical voice, he exhibited a cerebral presence and an enviable range. He could seem erudite, threatening or suave, though he was at his most interesting playing men who were demonstrably less intelligent than he was.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Guardian

The Guardian

197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy