ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is blasted by Spanish media for 'DISAPPEARING' in Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid as they hail Diego Simeone's side for their 'superb' defensive display

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of 'disappearing' by Spanish media during Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night after an off-colour display from the Portuguese superstar.

Ralf Rangnick's men were dumped out of Europe after a 1-0 second leg home loss at Old Trafford to the LaLiga side, with Renan Lodi's header enough to take Diego Simeone's outfit to the quarter-finals following a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Ronaldo was unable to have a decisive impact on the game despite his hat-trick heroics against Tottenham on the weekend - becoming the highest goalscorer in history in the process with 807 strikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9YKy_0egpc3ro00
Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of 'disappearing' for Manchester United by Spanish papers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQZXr_0egpc3ro00
The Portuguese superstar was left frustrated after being shackled by the LaLiga side

But on the big stage in Europe he could not find the same form as he was frustrated by a stubborn Atletico defence - with Marca claiming he had 'disappeared' for the Red Devils, despite so often haunting Atletico in the past playing for Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7cXO_0egpc3ro00
Spanish outlet Marca were less than impressed with Ronaldo against Atletico

Instead they reserved praise for the Atletico defenders who did so well to frustrate United and keep a clean sheet after a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

AS hailed the performance of Atletico's defence as 'superb', with left-back Lodi capping off a terrific display by grabbing the winning goal.

The Spanish outlet were also left raving about Jan Oblak in goal after he made a handful of impressive stops.

AS said his saves were 'decisive' to keep the team in the contest, while Marca said the Slovenian was 'back to his old self'.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo were left in awe of Atletico's 'incredible feat' to knock out Manchester United, despite boasting the likes of Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KAa4_0egpc3ro00
Atletico put in a bullish display at the back, with Spanish papers calling their work 'superb'

It was a night to forget overall for Ronaldo as he was also involved in a clash of heads with his own captain Harry Maguire - with the forward left clutching his mouth after being hurt in the accidental collision during a corner.

He cut a frustrated figure throughout and showed his disdain for the referee after claiming team-mate Anthony Elanga had been fouled in the build-up to Lodi's opening goal.

Ronaldo in particular was irate as he could be seen furiously gesturing to the referee as the Atletico players reeled away in celebration.

The 37-year-old appeared to question the quality of the official's vision as he held his hands up to his eyes to make the globally-recognised glasses signal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRX9Y_0egpc3ro00
Ronaldo was not the only United player criticised - with pundits lambasting another disappointing display from the Red Devils this season

Ronaldo wasn't the only one in the firing line, however, with club legend Gary Neville critical of the entire team - saying 'any decent' side would beat United after yet another disappointing result.

'No surprise last night. Any decent team, with organisation and fight are likely to beat this United team.

'It's why I couldn't get excited after Spurs [a 3-2 win] last Saturday because that Spurs performance would get you beat v [versus] a good team.'

'A long road in to the end of May!'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo will not win a trophy for the first time in SEVENTEEN YEARS after Manchester United's dismal Champions League exit condemned them to a fifth straight season without silverware

Cristiano Ronaldo has been condemned to his first season without a trophy for 17 years after Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday. The club's dismal exit at the last-16 stage was sealed by a 1-0 win for Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford. And Portuguese forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid score: Live updates, highlights from UEFA Champions League showdown

A better move from United there. Dalot gets in behind the visitors, the first player to do so in quite a while, and hangs a really tempting cross to the back post. Sancho is there to meet it but Llorente gets out quickly to ensure he does not have much of an angle to work with. He hits the ball so sweetly but it flies just away from the top corner of Oblak's far side.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Diego Simeone
Daily Mail

Diego Simeone silences tired old monster of Old Trafford: The iconic stadium's grandeur fails to intimidate wily Atletico Madrid as they send Man United crashing out of Europe

Tied to a railing on Sir Matt Busby Way on Tuesday night was a blanket-sized print of the great man’s 1968 European Cup-winning team. A squad of 18 red shirts unadorned by sponsorship logos. Eighteen pairs of black boots. Law and Charlton either side of Busby and the trophy on the front row. Best and Crerand immediately behind. Best’s smile almost a smirk.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'In the end they can be our 12th and 13th player on the pitch': Ralf Rangnick calls on Manchester United's fans to rattle Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to seal a place in the Champions League quarter-finals

Whatever the future holds for Old Trafford, Manchester United need the place to be at its rambunctious best for the visit of Atletico Madrid. Three weeks ago, United had to run the gauntlet at the Wanda Metropolitano before coming away with a creditable 1-1 draw. Away goals don't offer an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace defender Guehi gets a first England call-up but both Rashford and Sancho are left OUT by boss Gareth Southgate for March friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast

Marcus Rashford has been axed from the England squad - but there is a first call-up for Marc Guehi from manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the two friendlies with Switzerland and the Ivory Coast. Jadon Sancho is also a high-profile omission from Gareth Southgate’s first squad of the year despite...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Spanish#Manchester United#Portuguese#The Red Devils#Real Madrid#Slovenian
ESPN

Manchester United is where big stars go to struggle as Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid proves

MANCHESTER, England -- You know the script by now: Manchester United play a big game, their star players fail to perform as they are outfought and outthought by their opponents and, as surely as night follows day, they lose. Atletico Madrid's 1-0 Champions League win at Old Trafford, which sent United out of the competition at the round of 16 stage, was simply the same old story.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa harassed in his car by furious fans over the side's shock Champions League exit to Real Madrid... even though he didn't play at all in the last-16 tie!

Layvin Kurzawa was confronted by angry Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he left the club's training facility on Wednesday afternoon. A video was posted to social media showing a group of fans running down the road in order to catch up with the left-back, who was stopped at the lights in his car.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The US Sun

Strikers with most headed goals revealed with Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo putting rivals to shame with staggering record

CRISTIANO RONALDO has scored more headed goals tahn any other striker since the 2009/10 season, his staggering record reveals. The 37-year-old added another to his collection on Saturday when Manchester United saw off top-four rivals Tottenham 3-2. Ronaldo bagged himself his second Red Devils hat-trick, with the first coming in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers tips Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to break into the England squad and confirms the midfielder is in talks over a new contract following his form this season

Brendan Rodgers tipped Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for an international future after confirming the Leicester midfielder was in talks over an improved contract. Sportsmail revealed on Wednesday that Dewsbury-Hall, a revelation for the Foxes this term, was discussing a new deal with the club and ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League clash at Rennes, Rodgers backed the 23-year-old for England selection if he maintains current form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Rangers: Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's side progress into the Europa League quarter-finals despite falling to defeat against the Serbian team in the second-leg

By the end of a cacophonous night in this intensely intimidating arena, Rangers were able to quietly savour a real sense of satisfaction. A major test of their mettle had been passed. Securing the club’s first European quarter-final in 14 years was never going to be straightforward. Not here. Not even with a 3-0 first leg lead.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'scout Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch' as they look to strengthen their midfield... but the Dutch wonderkid 'would prefer a move to Bayern Munich' where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections

Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers earn Europa League progress after Ryan Kent staggers Red Star comeback

Ryan Kent’s goal punctured Red Star Belgrade’s comeback hopes as Rangers reached the Europa League quarter-finals despite a 2-1 defeat in Serbia.Red Star made inroads on Rangers‘ three-goal first-leg lead when Mirko Ivanic netted in the 10th minute and Allan McGregor made several excellent stops for the visitors.However, Kent broke brilliantly to level the score on the night in the 56th minute in what proved the key moment of the second leg.Rangers looked to be seeing the game out comfortably when Ben Nabouhane netted a stoppage-time penalty but it was too little, too late for the hosts as Gers won...
SOCCER
ESPN

Juventus crash out of Champions League after heavy home loss to Villarreal

Villarreal beat Juventus 3-0 in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday to reach the quartetrfinals with a 4-1 victory on aggregate. scored the game's opening goal with a penalty on 78 minutes following Daniele Rugani's foul on Francis Coquelin, which referee Szymon Marciniak awarded after consulting with the VAR.
UEFA
Daily Mail

PSG 'are eyeing up a move for outgoing Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards' as the French giants look set to axe the much-maligned Leonardo after their humiliating Champions League exit to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering outgoing Liverpool sporting director as a replacement for Leonardo as the fallout to the French club's disastrous Champions League exit continues. Leonardo's future at the Parc des Princes is in huge doubt after another failed Champions League campaign under his watch. PSG crashed out of...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'is ready to start next summer as a FREE AGENT' and will not be rushed into picking his next club when his Man United contract ends at the end of the season... with French giants PSG in the running to sign him

Paul Pogba is reportedly prepared to see out the remainder of his contract at Manchester United and start the summer as a free agent. According to The Telegraph, Pogba is prepared to bide his time before choosing his next club, with his second tenure at United all but over. Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

314K+
Followers
23K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy