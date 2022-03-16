ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s official: Village of Penn Yan has a new Mayor by three votes

By Staff Report
 5 days ago
There’s a new Mayor in the village of Penn Yan by the thinnest of margins. When the votes were counted Tuesday, incumbent Mayor Leigh MacKerchar...

Yates legislature weighted voting proposal runs into opposition from small town lawmakers

A proposal to adopt weighted voting in the Yates County Legislature appears to lack enough support to pass. Under weighted voting, instead of each legislator having a single vote, legislators’ votes would be proportional to the population of their districts, so legislators in larger communities would have more power than those in smaller communities. That idea’s not going over well with smaller Yates County communities. The state is mandating that counties redraw their district lines in the wake of the 2020 census. Yates County can keep district boundaries similar to the current ones and adopt weighted voting, or draw district boundaries that make each district roughly equal in population.
Lisa Holmes tapped to serve as Tompkins County administrator

The Tompkins County Legislature appointed Lisa Holmes as county administrator at their Thursday, March 17 meeting. Holmes has served as the interim county administrator since May 2021, following former Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino’s departure. As county administrator, Holmes manages the county’s budget, oversees about 30 departments, and supervises and coordinates county government execution of procedures and policies handed down by the legislature.
INSIDE THE FLX: Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn talks about the proposal for weighted voting in the county legislature (podcast)

In this episode, we talk with Nonie Flynn about the plan for voting based on population in the county legislature, about the broadband rollout across the county, what the NY Association of Counties thinks about the proposed state budget, Natural & Recreational Resource Protection Grant money and a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony March 29.
First residents move in to Ithaca’s West End Heights housing development

Geneva-based non-profit Lakeview Health Services has recently opened their West End Heights housing development at 704 West Court St. in Ithaca. The opening of the low-income and special needs housing building is the result of three years’ worth of planning. The first tenants of the 60-unit mixed-use building have begun moving in at this point. Construction for the $21.7 million project began in 2020, according to Ithaca Voice.
