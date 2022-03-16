ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mondrian: Color in Motion elegant game grows organically to become a work of art

By Genevieve Healey
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Create art while you play the elegant game Mondrian: Color in Motion. Without realizing that you’re making a piece of art, it grows organically as you play with the 80 cards. Designed for anywhere from 1 to 5 players, this card game has an intuitive gameplay. Simply shuffle the deck, deal...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Gadget Flow

ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

