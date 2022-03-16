More on this business of teaching kids to read

Two great things about kids are their natural curiosity and their love of constructing imaginary worlds. Teaching kids computer science skills is a must these days, but finding innovative ways to do it can be tricky. That’s why it’s important to combine both a child’s propensity for building and exciting ways to introduce coding without making it feel like work. Children learn well through experimental learning, and that is why providing the right problem-solving projects can build their confidence and teach them the must-have skills of today.

