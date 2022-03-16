Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan are embroiled in ANOTHER heated Twitter row over whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is truly football's 'GOAT' - as the Match of the Day hosts jokes his TV rival 'desperately wants' the Portuguese star to like him

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan were involved in yet another heated debate on social media, this time over whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all time.

Manchester United forward Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain star Messi are widely seen as the best two players of the current era and are in the conversation for the best two players of all time.

And Match of the Day host Lineker and rival TV presenter Morgan became embroiled in an antagonistic back-and-forth row on Twitter, with Lineker accusing Morgan of only backing Ronaldo because he 'desperately' wants the Portuguese to like him.

In response to a football account tweeting a quote from legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, saying: 'Cristiano Ronaldo could play for Millwall, QPR, Doncaster Rovers… anyone, and score a hat-trick in one game. I'm not sure Messi can do it. I think Messi is a Barcelona product,' Lineker hit back.

He replied: 'This is nonsensical. I know we don’t tend to look beyond these shores very much, and I’m sure Sir Alex is being supportive of one of his own, but even as recently as this summer, Messi almost single-handedly won the Copa America for Argentina. They’re both greats.'

Morgan then waded in, saying: 'It’s perfectly sensical, Jugs. Messi’s clearly lost his magic since leaving Barca. Ronaldo’s kept it at many clubs/countries incl(uding) back at United now. That’s why he’s the (goat emoji).

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan have been firing shots at each other on Twitter again, this time debating whether Cristiano Ronaldo (pictured) or Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time

Morgan was insistent Ronaldo is the 'GOAT', while Lineker claimed Messi (right) is also a great

Lineker responded: 'He’s the (goat emoji) now? So you’re judging 2 of the greatest players of all-time on how they perform in their mid thirties when they’re both past their best. I don’t care who you or anyone else thinks is better, it’s not important, but a lack of respect for either is totally unwarranted.

Before Morgan continued: 'Fergie wasn’t disrespectful, he just said Messi wouldn’t play as well outside of his Barcelona comfort zone, and as we can all now see, he doesn’t.'

BBC host Lineker then said: 'He’s nearly 35. What on earth do you expect. It’s absurd and disrespectful to suggest that Messi in his prime couldn’t perform wondrously in any league in the world.'

TV presenter Morgan and Match of the Day host Lineker have had heated rows online before

Morgan has previously interviewed the 37-year-old Manchester United star and Lineker accused him of sucking up to the Portuguese as he 'desperately wants' to be friends with him

And Morgan, who interviewed Ronaldo in a TV special in 2019, added: Ronaldo’s 37 and still banging in wondrous hat-tricks. Messi’s 3yrs younger & fading faster than my taste buds after covid - because he’s not got his Barca support blanket. The (goat emoji) debate is over - it’s @Cristiano', tagging the 37-year-old's official account.

But Lineker had the last word, saying: 'Players will always be judged on their prime years. By your criteria Maradona would be considered average. I know you’re always texting Ronaldo and desperately want him to like you, but you can do that without disrespecting other greats.'

Several football fans responded directly to Morgan to take him to task over his comments.

Several football fans replied to Morgan on social media to take him to task on his comment

One said: 'Piers just got overexcited about Ronaldo scoring 3 against a very mediocre Spurs,' with Morgan replying: 'Not really.. Ronaldo’s the 2nd highest scorer in Premier League this season, Messi’s the 92nd highest scorer in Ligue 1. Facts don’t care for fangirl feelings.'

Another posted: 'Piers is just a sentimental journalist who has never kicked a ball. We are talking of an English legend in Lineker. Piers is just ranting but I love it.

The 56-year-old then concluded: 'Sentimental? Only one person is the greatest overall goal-scorer in history, greatest Champions League goal-scorer in history, & greatest International goal-scorer in history … and his name’s Cristiano not Lionel.'