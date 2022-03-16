ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan are embroiled in ANOTHER heated Twitter row over whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is truly football's 'GOAT' - as the Match of the Day hosts jokes his TV rival 'desperately wants' the Portuguese star to like him

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan were involved in yet another heated debate on social media, this time over whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all time.

Manchester United forward Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain star Messi are widely seen as the best two players of the current era and are in the conversation for the best two players of all time.

And Match of the Day host Lineker and rival TV presenter Morgan became embroiled in an antagonistic back-and-forth row on Twitter, with Lineker accusing Morgan of only backing Ronaldo because he 'desperately' wants the Portuguese to like him.

In response to a football account tweeting a quote from legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, saying: 'Cristiano Ronaldo could play for Millwall, QPR, Doncaster Rovers… anyone, and score a hat-trick in one game. I'm not sure Messi can do it. I think Messi is a Barcelona product,' Lineker hit back.

He replied: 'This is nonsensical. I know we don’t tend to look beyond these shores very much, and I’m sure Sir Alex is being supportive of one of his own, but even as recently as this summer, Messi almost single-handedly won the Copa America for Argentina. They’re both greats.'

Morgan then waded in, saying: 'It’s perfectly sensical, Jugs. Messi’s clearly lost his magic since leaving Barca. Ronaldo’s kept it at many clubs/countries incl(uding) back at United now. That’s why he’s the (goat emoji).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gP4qa_0egpa8D100
Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan have been firing shots at each other on Twitter again, this time debating whether Cristiano Ronaldo (pictured) or Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVfLt_0egpa8D100
Morgan was insistent Ronaldo is the 'GOAT', while Lineker claimed Messi (right) is also a great

Lineker responded: 'He’s the (goat emoji) now? So you’re judging 2 of the greatest players of all-time on how they perform in their mid thirties when they’re both past their best. I don’t care who you or anyone else thinks is better, it’s not important, but a lack of respect for either is totally unwarranted.

Before Morgan continued: 'Fergie wasn’t disrespectful, he just said Messi wouldn’t play as well outside of his Barcelona comfort zone, and as we can all now see, he doesn’t.'

BBC host Lineker then said: 'He’s nearly 35. What on earth do you expect. It’s absurd and disrespectful to suggest that Messi in his prime couldn’t perform wondrously in any league in the world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shXOL_0egpa8D100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBNZh_0egpa8D100
TV presenter Morgan and Match of the Day host Lineker have had heated rows online before
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEsl6_0egpa8D100
Morgan has previously interviewed the 37-year-old Manchester United star and Lineker accused him of sucking up to the Portuguese as he 'desperately wants' to be friends with him

And Morgan, who interviewed Ronaldo in a TV special in 2019, added: Ronaldo’s 37 and still banging in wondrous hat-tricks. Messi’s 3yrs younger & fading faster than my taste buds after covid - because he’s not got his Barca support blanket. The (goat emoji) debate is over - it’s @Cristiano', tagging the 37-year-old's official account.

But Lineker had the last word, saying: 'Players will always be judged on their prime years. By your criteria Maradona would be considered average. I know you’re always texting Ronaldo and desperately want him to like you, but you can do that without disrespecting other greats.'

Several football fans responded directly to Morgan to take him to task over his comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZiyC_0egpa8D100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496NI5_0egpa8D100
Several football fans replied to Morgan on social media to take him to task on his comment

One said: 'Piers just got overexcited about Ronaldo scoring 3 against a very mediocre Spurs,' with Morgan replying: 'Not really.. Ronaldo’s the 2nd highest scorer in Premier League this season, Messi’s the 92nd highest scorer in Ligue 1. Facts don’t care for fangirl feelings.'

Another posted: 'Piers is just a sentimental journalist who has never kicked a ball. We are talking of an English legend in Lineker. Piers is just ranting but I love it.

The 56-year-old then concluded: 'Sentimental? Only one person is the greatest overall goal-scorer in history, greatest Champions League goal-scorer in history, & greatest International goal-scorer in history … and his name’s Cristiano not Lionel.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Haaland, Suarez, Kessie, Kane, Hazard

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is not desperate to leave Anfield this summer and could instead depart for free next year when his contract ends. (Fabrizio Romano) Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will not talk to Salah and his agent amid a stand-off over a new deal for the forward....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Fergie
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Lionel Messi
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo will not win a trophy for the first time in SEVENTEEN YEARS after Manchester United's dismal Champions League exit condemned them to a fifth straight season without silverware

Cristiano Ronaldo has been condemned to his first season without a trophy for 17 years after Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday. The club's dismal exit at the last-16 stage was sealed by a 1-0 win for Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford. And Portuguese forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Portuguese#Millwall#Qpr#United
Daily Mail

'You are a true hero': The Wanted's Tom Parker is praised by his bandmate Max George after their tour performance... as his wife Kelsey brings their kids to watch from the audience

Tom Parker has been praised as a 'hero' by his The Wanted bandmate Max George following their penultimate tour performance in Liverpool. The longtime pals apeared in good spirits as they relaxed backstage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool where Tom's wife Kelsey brought their children Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, one, to watch him perform.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa harassed in his car by furious fans over the side's shock Champions League exit to Real Madrid... even though he didn't play at all in the last-16 tie!

Layvin Kurzawa was confronted by angry Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he left the club's training facility on Wednesday afternoon. A video was posted to social media showing a group of fans running down the road in order to catch up with the left-back, who was stopped at the lights in his car.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Voices: Lewis Hamilton is right to change his name – why should fathers automatically get priority?

I’ve often wondered why I changed my surname when I got married. I never wanted to; it wasn’t through a burning desire to be absorbed into my (then) husband’s family – I felt part of them, regardless. I certainly don’t regret my marriage – but I will always regret giving up the name that had carried me since birth. And so, while I was still married, I changed my name back by deed poll. It felt like I was reclaiming my identity; putting right something that had always felt wrong. I felt like “me” again. What’s more, I’m now doing...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford denies making rude gesture to Manchester United fans following defeat by Atletico Madrid... as he admits 'emotion got the better of me' after being 'heckled from the moment I set foot outside the ground'

Marcus Rashford has denied making a rude gesture to Manchester United fans as he left Old Trafford following Tuesday's defeat to Atletico Madrid. Video footage on social media showed Rashford, who came on as a second-half substitute in the last 16 tie, responding angrily to comments from supporters outside the ground.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is blasted by Spanish media for 'DISAPPEARING' in Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid as they hail Diego Simeone's side for their 'superb' defensive display

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of 'disappearing' by Spanish media during Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night after an off-colour display from the Portuguese superstar. Ralf Rangnick's men were dumped out of Europe after a 1-0 second leg home loss at Old Trafford to the LaLiga...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The Apprentice SPOILER: 'This is the ramblings of a lunatic!' Claude Littner returns to put the applicants through their paces in first female semi-final

The Apprentice's penultimate episode will see the last four contestants - Stephanie Afflek, Brittany Carter, Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Louise Burn - make history in its first ever all-female semi-final. Last week's episode saw both Aaron Willis and Akeem Bundu-Kamara given their marching orders, meaning the four women will battle...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Emiliano Sala’s goalscoring talent led to £15m transfer

Emiliano Sala’s goalscoring exploits in France had attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs.The 28-year-old’s ability to regularly find the back of the net for Ligue 1 mid-table side Nantes had attracted the attention of scouts.By the autumn of 2018 the Argentina striker was being linked in newspaper reports to West Ham United and Crystal Palace.But it was Premier League strugglers Cardiff City – needing a proven goal poacher for their fight against relegation – who signed Sala for £15 million in the January 2019 transfer window.Having completed his medical and signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Welsh club,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'is ready to start next summer as a FREE AGENT' and will not be rushed into picking his next club when his Man United contract ends at the end of the season... with French giants PSG in the running to sign him

Paul Pogba is reportedly prepared to see out the remainder of his contract at Manchester United and start the summer as a free agent. According to The Telegraph, Pogba is prepared to bide his time before choosing his next club, with his second tenure at United all but over. Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

314K+
Followers
23K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy