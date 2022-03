Arkansas women's basketball takes on Utah in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday (4:30 CT, ESPNews) in Austin, Texas. The Razorbacks are the No. 10 seed in the Spokane region of the women's March Madness bracket and will play the No. 7 seed Utes. Arkansas is playing in its 13th NCAA Tournament and its second consecutive. The Razorbacks were eliminated in the first round of last year's tournament when they were upset by Wright...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 MINUTES AGO