Prepare for longer, more intense allergy seasons, University of Michigan researchers say

 1 day ago
Allergy season is quickly approaching, and research from the University of Michigan shows that pollen levels may be higher than usual this year.

This increase in pollen is being fueled by rising temperatures and increased CO2 levels sparked by climate change.

According to the university, these factors could increase the annual amount of pollen emitted each year by up to 200%.

They say pollen emissions could also begin 40 days earlier by the end of this century and last an additional 19 days before high pollen counts subside.

"Pollen-induced respiratory allergies are getting worse with climate change," University of Michigan graduate student and research assistant in climate and space sciences and engineering Yingxiao Zhang said. "Our findings can be a starting point for further investigations into the consequence of climate change on pollen and corresponding health effects."

UM researchers developed a predictive model that examines 15 of the most common pollen types and how their production will be impacted by projected changes in temperatures and precipitation.

They then used their model to predict pollen emissions for the last two decades of the 21st century.

"We're hoping to include our pollen emissions model within a national air quality forecasting system to provide improved and climate-sensitive forecasts to the public," UM professor of climate and space sciences and engineering Allison Steiner said.

MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
WBKO

Study says climate change will make allergy seasons worse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is already known to have bad allergy seasons, but a new study suggests that climate change will make pollen season longer. As the temperature continues to rise, plants will be able to bloom earlier, potentially making it more difficult for allergy sufferers. Allergists say that most pollen seasons ramp up around St. Patrick’s Day, but now it’s looking to be closer to Valentine’s Day.
KENTUCKY STATE
