Now Scott Morrison attacks Anthony Albanese over his CV in latest assault after slamming Labor leader's weight loss - so are YOU convinced by his barrage of attacks?

Scott Morrison has attacked Anthony Albanese over his level of experience after savaging him for his weight-loss and makeover.

The Prime Minister claims the Labor leader is not qualified for the top job because he has never held a treasury or national security portfolio in Government.

He ran this attack line in Perth on Wednesday, insisting Australia needs an experienced hand to manage the economic and security issues thrown up by war in Ukraine and the rise of China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at the Crown Perth Convention Centre in Perth on Wednesday

'What you would have if the Government isn't returned is Anthony Albanese as the Prime Minister of this country, someone who has never held a financial portfolio in all of his time in Government, never done a budget, never held a national security portfolio,' Mr Morrison said.

Mr Albanese was on the frontbench for six years during Labor's two terms between 2007 and 2013 but was never promoted beyond infrastructure minister.

Desperate to prove he knows about economics, the Labor leader last month brought an essay he wrote at university into Parliament, prompting laughter from Coalition MPs.

Mr Morrison said Labor would ruin the nation's finances by going on a spending spree and said Mr Albanese would have spent $81billion more than him during the Covid pandemic.

'Labor knows how to start spending but they never know how to stop,' he said.

Anthony Albanese meets diners at Blackwood Cafe in Mitchelton, north-west Brisbane on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Mr Albanese was in Brisbane slamming the PM over his response to devastating floods in northern NSW and southern Queensland.

'Why is it that it was only declared a national emergency a week after the peak of the crisis had occurred,' he said.

The Labor leader also accused the Government of being 'complacent' over cost of living pressures.

'Wages aren't keeping up with the price of petrol, the price of groceries, the price of rent,' he said.

The PM wears different glasses in February 2021

On Monday night the Prime Minister savaged the Labor leader by saying 'I'm not pretending to be anyone else' after Mr Albanese bought new clothes and glasses and lost 18kg.

At a Sky News 'town hall' meeting with voters on the NSW Central Coast, he told host Paul Murray: 'I'm not pretending to be anyone else. I'm still wearing the same glasses.

'Sadly, the same suits (too). I weigh about the same size and I don't mind a bit of Italian cake either. I'm happy in my own skin, I'm not pretending to be anyone else.

'And when you're Prime Minister, you can't pretend to be anyone else. You've got to know who you are, because if you don't know who you are, then how are other people going to know?'

However, Labor politicians argued that Mr Morrison was being hypocritical because he had in fact changed his glasses recently.

Tim Watts MP shared a picture of Mr Morrison wearing different specs with black frames and called him 'the fakest Prime Minister the country has ever had'.

Mr Watts also shared an article in The Australian noting that Mr Morrison celebrated his 53rd birthday last May with a 'ManShake' - a shake used for dieting - instead of cake.

In 2018 Daily Mail Australia reported how Mr Morrison had changed his diet after winning Liberal leadership and looked noticeably slimmer in just a few weeks.

Labor frontbencher Chris Bowen responded to Mr Morrison's dig at Mr Albanese by tweeting a series of pictures showing the PM washing a woman's hair, driving a truck and sitting in a plane cockpit.

'Coming from a Prime Minister who'll pretend to be anyone except the Prime Minister, this is unbelievable,' he wrote.

The Labor leader Anthony Albanese has shed 18kg and embraced a lifestyle transformation in recent months

MORRISON VS ALBANESE ON PERCEIVED CHARACTER TRAITS

Percentage of respondents who agree with this description

TRUSTWORTHY: Morrison 40, Albanese 44

ARROGANT: Morrison 60, Albanese 38

LIKEABLE: Morrison 44, Albanese 51

CARES ABOUT PEOPLE: Morrison 48, Albanese 57

UNDERSTANDS THE MAJOR ISSUES: Morrison 53, Albanese 58

EXPERIENCED: Morrison 70, Albanese 59

DECISIVE AND STRONG: Morrison 48, Albanese 46

HAS A VISION FOR AUSTRALIA: Morrison 53, Albanese 55

IN TOUCH WITH VOTERS: Morrison 37, Albanese 51

Source: Newspoll survey March 9 -12, 2022