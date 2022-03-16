Lisa Kudrow rocks a chic black pantsuit while posing with her co-star Rueby Wood, 15, on the red carpet for their new Disney Plus movie Better Nate than Ever
Lisa Kudrow rocked a fashionable all-black look while hitting the red carpet for her new Disney Plus movie Better Nate than Ever.
The 58-year-old actress was all smiles on the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in the heart of Hollywood on Tuesday evening.
She posed on the red carpet with her co-star Rueby Wood, who plays the title character and the nephew of Kudrow's character, Heidi.
Kudrow stepped out with a black pantsuit with a plunging neckline as she hit the red carpet.
She had a silver necklace with a large circular pendant dangling from her neck on display through her plunging neckline.
The Friends star had a black cloth belt tied around her waist as she completed her look with a pair of black pumps.
Her co-star Wood opted for a black dress shirt with a red bandanna around his neck and a black denim coat.
He also wore black pants with knee-high black-and-white boots, with long acrylic nails on his fingers.
The actor completed his look with a neon green frilly skirt that trailed behind the actor.
The film is adapted from Tim Federle's debut 2013 novel of the same name, which the author both directed and wrote the screenplay adaptation for.
The story follows Rueby Wood's Nate, a 13-year-old from Pittsburgh who dreams of being a Broadway star.
His best friend Libby (Aria Woods) concocts a plan to sneak away to New York City, where he randomly runs into his estranged aunt Heidi (Kudrow), who turns the adventure upside down.
The film will debut globally for Disney Plus subscribers on April 1, with Norbert Leo Butz, Joshua Bassett and Michelle Federer also starring.
Kudrow also stars in a currently-untitled project from Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Hugh Grant and Leslie Jones.
She also plays Maggie Naird in the Netflix series Space Force.
