23-year-old Diego Reyes Mar died after being hit by vehicle in San Angelo (San Angelo, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 23-year-old Diego Reyes Mar as the man who lost his life after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in San Angelo.

As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 1100 block of North Bell Street at around 7:06 a.m. on reports of an auto-pedestrian collision [...]

March 16, 2022

