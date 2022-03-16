ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why 'essential' Carrie Bickmore leaving The Project is 'a big loss' for the struggling panel show

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Carrie Bickmore made the shock announcement she'd be leaving The Project in April this week.

And the 41-year-old's absence could critically hurt the Network Ten panel show she's co-hosted since it began in 2009, according to industry commentators.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford described the move as a 'Big loss for the show and at a time when they aren't travelling well' in a Tuesday tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spPo4_0egpZNT200
Leaving on a jet plane: Carrie Bickmore made the shock announcement she'd be leaving The Project in April this week. And the 41-year-old's absence could critically hurt the Network Ten panel show she's co-hosted since it began in 2009, according to industry commentators

Gossip columnist and author Ros Reines agreed, replying 'It sure is – I do love @theprojecttv but @BickmoreCarrie and her upbeat personality is an essential.'

Just days ago, TV writer Colin Vickery outlined just how terminal the ratings issue already was for the program.

'The Project did even worse last night than it did a week ago. Just 225,000 viewers metro for the 7pm half-hour. The problem seems to be Sydney (dismal 39,000) which was way behind Melbourne (93,000) and even Adelaide (43,000),' he tweeted Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEi4e_0egpZNT200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ua7ta_0egpZNT200
Bleak outlook: Entertainment reporter Peter Ford described the move as a 'Big loss for the show and at a time when they aren't travelling well' in a Tuesday tweet. Gossip columnist and author Ros Reines agreed, replying 'It sure is – I do love @theprojecttv but @BickmoreCarrie and her upbeat personality is an essential'

Bickmore announced on Tuesday she will be taking a sabbatical for several months starting from April.

'In April I'm going to be taking a few months off The Project desk. Chris and I and the kids are heading off on a family adventure together,' she said on the show.

'We've been wanting to do it for a while but lots of reasons, timing hasn't been right, but we figure it's never going to be the perfect time to go.

'It's something we really want to do before my son starts his final years at school so we're doing term two in the UK. So I will be off for a couple of months.'

Carrie also said she had been inspired by The Project panellist Kate Langbroek, 56, who spent two years living in Bologna, Italy, with her family.

She that added it 'feels like this is our last chance to do something like this together'.

After speaking about her decision on air, she shared a photo to Instagram of herself, partner Chris Walker and their children, and explained they will be moving to the UK for a 'family adventure'.

Carrie's post prompted an outpouring of support from her celebrity friends, who wished her all the best on her new chapter in Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCJbR_0egpZNT200
'A few months off': Carrie announced her exit on Tuesday's episode of The Project, becoming emotional as she explained she and partner Chris would be taking their family to the UK 

Studio 10 presenter Sarah Harris commented: 'AMAZING babe. I hope it's a magical time abroad with your beautiful family!'

'This is fabulous! Have a wonderful trip!' Channel Nine reporter Natalia Cooper said.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! host Dr Chris Brown wrote: 'Couldn't be more excited for you. Or envious. Good on you.'

'What? When were you going to tell me?!' joked Tommy Little, Carrie's co-host on The Project and the Hit Network's national drive show.

'What an amazing adventure you'll all have. Enjoy!' Studio 10 entertainment reporter Angela Bishop added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egNwj_0egpZNT200
Family adventure: She shared this photo to Instagram of herself, partner Chris Walker and their children, and revealed they will be moving to the UK in April
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aEU2_0egpZNT200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8foZ_0egpZNT200
'This is fabulous!' Carrie's post prompted an outpouring of support from her celebrity friends, who wished her all the best on her new chapter in Britain

Carrie shares two children, daughters Evie, six, and Adelaide, three, with her partner Chris, a television producer for the ABC and Channel 10.

She welcomed eldest son Oliver, 14, during her marriage to the late Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010.

The TV personality has been a core part of The Project since its launch in 2009.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Who will replace Carrie Bickmore on The Project? Rumours run rife as to who will fill in for the host as she prepares to move to the UK with her family 'for several months'

The Project host Carrie Bickmore announced she was leaving the show for 'several months' on Tuesday's episode, in order to relocate to the UK to be with her family. And now, rumours are running rife as to who might replace the veteran presenter while she's away from hosting duties and follows her dream of living abroad.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Carrie Bickmore's celebrity friends rally behind her after she announced she was leaving The Project and moving to the UK with her family

The Project host Carrie Bickmore announced on Tuesday she will be taking a sabbatical for several months starting from April. After speaking about her decision on air, the 41-year-old shared a photo to Instagram of herself, partner Chris Walker and their children, and explained they will be moving to the UK for a 'family adventure'.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Angela Bishop
Person
Natalia Cooper
Person
Kate Langbroek
Person
Carrie Bickmore
Daily Mail

Carrie Bickmore's replacement on The Project is revealed - two days after she announced she will be moving to the UK with her family 'for several months'

Chrissie Swan and Georgie Tunny have been announced as Carrie Bickmore's replacements on The Project as she prepares to move to the UK with her family. The pair will appear on the show on alternate nights alongside regular panellists Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar. The Project executive producer Chris Bendall...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Celebrity#Panel Show#The Project
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Announces She's "Finally Stepping Up" & Leaving Lil Baby

It looks like Jayda Cheaves has finally decided that, after all of the drama and cheating allegations, she is leaving Atlanta-based rapper, Lil Baby, for good. The fashion and beauty influencer has been attached to Lil Baby for years and she has stuck by him throughout heavy cheating allegations but this week, she seemingly decided that enough was enough, announcing to the world that she's moving on.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Mase Continues to Call Out Diddy on Instagram Live: ‘We’re Done With Your Games’

Mase refuses to bite his tongue. Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper called out Diddy in “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha,” a scathing diss track in which he questioned the hip-hop mogul’s NYC roots, and accused him shady business practices: “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood,” Mase raps. “I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran delivers touching tribute to best friend Shane Warne and fondly recalls what happened the first time the cricket icon saw him live

British musician Ed Sheeran delivered a touching tribute to his close friend Shane Warne during an interview on the Today show on Tuesday morning. The 31-year-old recalled how the cricket legend 'introduced himself to everyone' the first time he went to see him play live in the UK, and said his interaction with others was what made him such an 'amazing' person.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Finding It 'Extremely Difficult to Walk'

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly finding it increasingly difficult to walk. Amid ongoing concern for the 95-year-old monarch's health, royal sources have claimed that she is finding it "extremely difficult" to walk or stand for long periods of time, forcing her to scale back her royal duties in favor of lighter duties.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

317K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy