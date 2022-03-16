White House announces special funding for bomb threats at HBCUs

In response to bomb threats that occurred earlier this year, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing special funding for Historical Black Colleges and Universities that received threats resulting in disruption of learning throughout campuses across the country.

The Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) program will provide the funds via the Department of Education “for local educational agencies and institutions of higher education that have experienced a violent or traumatic incident.” Although the program provides short-term funding for these colleges and institutions, awards typically range from $50,000 to $150,000 per school.

During Black History Month, several HBCUs received bomb threats throughout February, including Vice President Harris’ alma mater, Howard University.

The Biden-Harris Administration continues to support HBCUs with investments totaling $5.8 billion to date, “including more than $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funding – to ameliorate chronic underfunding and help address critical needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Along with funds provided through Project SERV, HBCUs will also receive additional resources from government agencies – the Department of Education and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice – “to help with long-term improvements to campus mental health programs, campus safety, and emergency management planning and response.”