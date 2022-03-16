Members of Congress left in tears after Zelenskyy shares graphic video of violence against Ukrainian civilians during speech

Footage of the war in Ukraine is displayed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Associated Press

US lawmakers were left in tears after Zelenskyy shared graphic video of violence against Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy spoke to Congress to request a no-fly zone and increased military assistance.

The US and NATO have so far denied the request for a no-fly zone, saying it could lead to a broader war with Russia.

Some US lawmakers were left in tears after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a graphic video of death and destruction across his country as a result of Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy spoke to Congress Wednesday morning to appeal for more military assistance in his country's fight against Russian forces.

The video, which Zelenskyy included during his speech, began with peaceful images of cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv and second-largest city Kharkiv.

It then turned to clips of Russian airstrikes, shelling, and other attacks on civilian areas. Photos and clips within the video showed injured individuals, dead bodies in the streets, and mass graves.

"Close the sky over Ukraine," appeared in text at the end of the video, a reference to Zelenskyy's repeated calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over the country.

"Today it's not enough to be the leader of the nation," Zelenskyy said after a long pause following the video, in an appeal to President Joe Biden. "Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace."

Some members of Congress were left in tears during and after the emotional video.

Sen. Joni Ernst choked up as she told Insider her reaction to the video, and said she was crying.

"It was very hard to watch," she said. "I'm so thankful that he took the time to do that and address Congress."

"It's heart-wrenching. You can't leave that speech without thinking to yourself what more can we do," Sen. Chris Murphy said, according to ABC reporter Ben Siegel .

Politico journalist Andrew Desiderio reported that other members of Congress were "wiping away tears" while watching the "heart-wrenching" video.

Despite Zelenskyy's appeals to the US and other NATO countries, the West has shot down the idea of a no-fly zone due to concerns it could start a broader conflict with Russia.