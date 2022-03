Geary County 4-H / Senior Center Committee members are planning a fundraiser on April 2 at the facility on South Spring Valley Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner from 6 to 6:45 p.m. There will be a silent auction and raffle, and following the dinner a live auction. Proceeds will go toward painting the interior of the building and other pandemic deferred maintenance.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO