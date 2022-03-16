ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Albini Wants to Produce Dolly Parton’s Rock Album

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 1 day ago
The world of music was rocked when Dolly Parton sent out a message on social media saying that she was bowing out of her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, adding that she hadn’t earned the acknowledgment, though she was thankful for the recognition.

In the wake of that statement, many have added their opinions regarding Dolly’s decision. And one of those is the legendary rock producer, Steve Albini, who shared Parton’s message and added that he’d be interested in helping her with her rock album if she ever wanted to dive into the process.

Wrote Albini, who has famously worked with Nirvana, Pixies, Robert Plant, and Jimmy Page: “Dolly Parton do you like analog recording”

Parton, who was nominated for the Rock HOF class of 2022 which also features Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, and others, said in her statement that she would like to be reconsidered for the nomination only after she has “put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album… which I have always wanted to do!”

While Albini would be an excellent choice, Parton would certainly have her pick of the litter, so to speak. She is globally known as one of the most popular people on earth, and especially one of the most popular musicians.

Parton, who makes headlines seemingly daily, released her first novel with writer James Patterson, Run, Rose, Run, and she also announced she’ll be covering 100% of the college tuition for all of her Dollywood employees.

In other Albini news, he recently stated that the Juggalos are better fans than Deadheads, and he also called Joe Rogan and Barstool Sports “trash garbage.”

If the two do end up collaborating, what a fine record that would be. We’re waiting with bated breath. Perhaps “Jolene 2” where Parton sings about smashing a guitar over another person’s head who is trying to take her longtime husband.

Photo by: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

