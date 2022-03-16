ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Career Fair coming up April 7

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College will be hosting its Career Connections Job Fair Thursday, April 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. More than 150...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Johnson: USD 308 doing okay for vacancies for next year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 HR Director Dawn Johnson is pleased with where the district is regarding vacancies at this point in the year. "Last year, we had a new teacher institute of about 50 new teachers that we brought in," Johnson said. "I've kind of been measuring where we are as we're inching up to the summer months. We're not even close to that this year. I hope that it is well under that. At this point in the game, we're seeing very few."
Hutch Post

HRHS Academy coming soon for employees

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Academy will be functioning next year, if everything remains on schedule. "We are looking at opening up a childcare academy for the employees of the healthcare system," said director Penny Stoss. "That would include the hospital, Health E-Quip, Hospice and Horizons, with goals of hopefully being able to open it out even further to more of our medical professionals. Right now, Reno County is extremely short on childcare slots."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Third Thursday moving some activities indoors

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All outdoor Third Thursday activities, such as the LIVE painters, and Hutchinson Community Foundation Grant Award Ceremony, will be moved to indoor locations, due to much needed moisture moving into the area this evening. Those locations are on the flyer below.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Museum still signing up participants for Appraisal Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sign ups continue for the Reno County Museum's Appraisal Fair next month as part of Third Thursday tonight. "I will be at the Toy Depot for Third Thursday to sign people up," said Katie Broker with the museum. "You can come talk to me. We'll be able to get you booked with a spot. If the weather is raining, we may move inside."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy