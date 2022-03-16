Career Fair coming up April 7

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 HR Director Dawn Johnson is pleased with where the district is regarding vacancies at this point in the year. "Last year, we had a new teacher institute of about 50 new teachers that we brought in," Johnson said. "I've kind of been measuring where we are as we're inching up to the summer months. We're not even close to that this year. I hope that it is well under that. At this point in the game, we're seeing very few."

