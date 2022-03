LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville football player was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with assault and harassment. Braden Smith, 23, a wide receiver for UofL, was arrested near the Clubhouse Apartments on Crittenden Drive around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. An incident report says he allegedly threw his ex-girlfriend out of an apartment breezeway in her bra and shorts after they got into a “heated argument.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO