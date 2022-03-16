Missing Indiana runaway found dead along bike trail
KOKOMO, Ind. — A missing Indiana runaway teen has been found dead after a weekslong search. The Kokomo Police Department said officers were...www.wlwt.com
KOKOMO, Ind. — A missing Indiana runaway teen has been found dead after a weekslong search. The Kokomo Police Department said officers were...www.wlwt.com
I ran away when I was 17, I'm almost 60 now, and my parents were GREAT! I was just a immature teen, wound up in juvenile system for a bit, but by the grace of GOD, back on track by 19. pray for our youth, and if you have not experienced this I pray that you don't. I realized when I came back home the trauma I put my family and love ones through. show as much love to them as possible, TALK to them, don't try and be their friend, be a real parent. my condolences to the family!!!
that's what im saying, haven't heard anything about a bad home, 17 year olds are a hand full if you haven't raised one you should think about it, shouldn't be bad mouthing parents if you don't know for a fact, I'm sure there having a hard time they don't need to be hurt anymore, God bless the parents of the young lady,
sending prayers for the family & hopes they figure out what happened! I ran away when I was 14, an Indiana resident as well. I'm 27 now & a mother. I pray soooo hard everyday that none of my kids runaway and I get a call that this girls parents and family received.
Comments / 60