Britney Spears: Dad Said “I’m Britney Spears and I Call the Shots From Now On”

By Jacob Uitti
 1 day ago
In a recent and lengthy Instagram post, pop star Britney Spears dropped another bombshell, claiming that her father said to her “I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on.”

To date, it’s been about four months since Spears was unchained from the damaging conservatorship that kept her performing and unable to access her fortune. That conservatorship was placed on her by her father, Jamie.

Ever since, Spears has been scorching the earth, trying to bring those who harmed her to justice. And in the post she put on Instagram earlier this week, which shows a picture of her chest along with many sentences about her conservatorship and child-rearing (viewers must push the arrow to see all the images), she went full bore.

Wrote Spears, “I actually think my dad always played the kid as his role… I mean the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget!!! He said sit down in that chair… we’re going to have a talk… He said, “I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on” and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me… I was never the same…but oh geez!!! 13 years later and I say damn I got through it !!!”

She continued, “I mean if someone asks me… if I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record… What the hell do you think would have said??? Not NO BUT HELL NO !!!”

In another Instagram post, Spears talks about having to sit in a chair for eight hours a day and losing the feeling in her lower body. She also talks about giving blood and being pumped with drugs that incapacitated her. She recalls being forced to insert an IUD so as to keep her from getting pregnant again.

If any or all of these accusations are true, many on social media are saying that her father and the people who helped her should go to prison for extortion and abuse. Twitter user Carly’s Life wrote, “Her own dad said, “I am BRITNEY SPEARS”. He took away her life, her autonomy, her friends, her kids, dangled them & used that against her, controlled her. & her civil liberties, woman’s rights, stole. that wasn’t his, shall I go on? Got paperwork to claim she had ‘dementia'”

Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

