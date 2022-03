STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you were wondering what was filming recently at Alfonso’s on Victory Boulevard, we have some answers. And it’s got some hometown flavor. The Advance/SILive.com observed “Fresh Kills” taking over the beloved bakery and the surrounding area at the end of February. The movie is written and directed by Staten Islander Jennifer Esposito, who also stars in it.

