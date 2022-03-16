Why vile trolls are targeting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over a single photo

Jacinda Ardern has been targeted by vile trolls online after a seemingly innocuous post welcoming a student representative into parliament.

The New Zealand prime minister posted an image posing alongside William Bell-Purchas, a junior MP from Mount Albert, an inner suburb of Auckland, on Wednesday afternoon announcing he would take her seat in a mock session.

'There's a few things about our parliament that I think are pretty special, including that every few years young people from around the country come to parliament as youth MPs and as members of the gallery, and take part in full mock sessions of the house,' Ms Ardern wrote.

Jacinda Ardern has been targeted by trolls online after a seemingly innocuous post welcoming a student representative into parliament

'Meet William who grew up in Mt Albert, and who will take on the role of youth MP for the electorate in July. William sent me a video full of the issues he was passionate about, and a plan of how he wanted to make sure more young people have a chance to engage in their democracy.'

The NZ PM said William's video was full of such 'passion' that she had to pick him to take her place in the junior mock parliament session, but instead online trolls took it as an opportunity to mock the Kiwi leader.

'I once was one of them humans that visited the parliament inside . But you Jacinda You have ruined our country I'd be ashamed to be you. My late nana fought for my freedom & today I will fight for our freedom,' one woman replied.

The New Zealand prime minister posted an image posing alongside William Bell-Purchas on Wednesday afternoon announcing he would take her seat in a mock session

Instead online trolls took it as an opportunity to mock the Kiwi leader

'May wanna rethink that William, that woman is actively destroying democracy in our country!! Run William, RUN,' another commented.

Many of the comments appear to be emanating from staunch anti-vaccine mandate groups, who have rallied in their hundreds at different protests around the country in recent months.

Last month, demonstrators clashed with a heavy police presence on parliamentary grounds in Wellington.

Ms Ardern's comment section shows there is still real animosity between officials and a portion of the New Zealand public.

'Wrong party Wrong person to teach you. But wish you luck hope your acricted,' a man replied to the picture.

'Another WEF puppet. Go to America. We don't want any of you here. The damage you've done is atrocious,' a woman added.

A man suggested William would be better off learning from the member of another party

Many of the comments appear to be emanating from staunch anti-vaccine mandate groups, who have rallied in their hundreds at different protests around the country in recent months

Ms Ardern announced on Wednesday that NZ would reopen its borders to vaccinated Australians from April 12, with vaccinated travellers able to skip the country's hotel quarantine system.

She also said from May 1 international travellers from certain countries would also be allowed to re-enter.

'We are a safe place to visit and New Zealand will be ready with open arms. In particular I look forward to welcoming back our Trans-Tasman friends,' the PM said in a press conference.

Ms Ardern said all travellers would need to prove a negative Covid test prior to boarding the flight, and would then need to produce negative results on day one and day seven of their trip.