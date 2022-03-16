ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney's Accor Stadium unveils the world's longest scoreboard ahead of opening round AFL clash between cross-town rivals Giants and Swans - but not all footy fans are impressed

Sydney's rebranded Accor Stadium is expected to be heaving on Saturday for the round one AFL derby between the GWS Giants and Swans - and the massive new scoreboard is certain to be a major talking point.

It's officially the world's longest video screen, measuring a whopping 120 metres, but the 'Great Southern Stand' hasn't impressed everyone.

Many fans believe the new LED display - part of a $10million-plus 'fan-focused' digital upgrade - is an eyesore rather than an improvement.

Taking to reddit, a number of footy supporters panned the digital scoreboard, which was formally launched by NSW Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres this week.

'It will probably be used for Sportsbet (gambling) ads,' one wrote, while another commented 'I wonder what the experience will be like for those who are sitting to the right or left of it... with the entire monstrosity brightly shining into their peripheral vision?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1uiN_0egpWnl500
The massive new scoreboard at Accor Stadium is certain to be a major talking point when GWS Giants host the Sydney Swans in derby number 23 this weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osHa0_0egpWnl500
With AFL legend and Swans superstar Lance 'Buddy' Franklin (pictured) closing in on 1000 career goals, excitement ahead of the derby is building

A third simply stated 'that's just obnoxiously large'.

At 120m long and 10m high, the scoreboard stretches around the entire southern end of Accor Stadium.

It will also be used for other sporting codes, starting with the NRL on Sunday when the Bulldogs host the Broncos from 6.15pm.

The Socceroos then play a must win World Cup Qualifier versus Japan on Thursday, March 24.

But AFL get first use of the facility - and the controversial scoreboard.

With Swans superstar Lance 'Buddy' Franklin just five goals away from a milestone 1000 majors in his glittering career, excitement is building for the derby.

Rest assured if Franklin achieves his long awaited on-field achievement, the excitement at the ground - and replays on the enormous scoreboard - won't be forgotten by those decked out in red and white.

The derby action begins on Saturday evening at 5.10pm.

