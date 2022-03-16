ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle set to renew Victor Osimhen transfer chase with big-money summer offer amid Arsenal links

By Emillia Hawkins
 1 day ago

NEWCASTLE have reignited their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The Magpies were linked with the Nigerian star throughout the January transfer window, but faced competition from Arsenal at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzHvr_0egpWlzd00
Newcastle are set to re-enter the race for Victor Osimhen Credit: Getty

According to Corriere Dello Sport, they offered around £84million to Napoli for their star man, but the two parties could not come to an agreement.

However, Newcastle are now set to make an improved offer for the 23-year-old in the summer.

The Magpies are looking to overhaul their squad following the £300million Saudi takeover.

They have already made some statement signings since the change in ownership.

Bruno Guimaraes became one of the club's most expensive signings when he arrived from Lyon for a fee of £43million in January.

Kieran Trippier was also a key signing for Eddie Howe's side, along with Chris Wood who joined from Burnley for £25million.

They also poached Matt Targett and Dan Burn from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Brighton.

But, Newcastle are expected to spend even more during the summer and are scouting some big names.

Osimhen moved to Napoli in 2020 for a record fee of £60million following a stellar season with Lille.

Since his arrival in Italy he has registered an impressive total of 23 goals and seven assists in 54 appearances.

Arsenal were also linked to the striker at the beginning of the year.

The Gunners are currently in a predicament in terms of their attacking options.

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are both out-of-contract at the end of the season, which leaves Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun as the only alternatives for the striker position.

