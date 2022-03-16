ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third person dies in two days waiting for an ambulance: 'How many people have to die before this ends?'

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A third person has died within 48 hours while waiting for paramedics as the critical condition of an Australian state's ambulance ramping crisis worsens.

A man aged in his 50s died early Wednesday morning after waiting two hours for South Australian Ambulance Service (SAAS) paramedics to arrive.

A 94-year-old woman and 20-year-old man also died in separate incidents in Adelaide on Monday.

All three patients who died this week waited at least 45 minutes for an ambulance, sparking anger from the paramedics' union.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQiUo_0egpWjEB00
The ambulance ramping crisis in South Australia has worsened after a man died while waiting two hours for an ambulance, the fifth fatality within two weeks 

Two more patients also died last week, putting extra pressure on Premier Steven Marshall ahead of this Saturday's state election.

In the latest incident, SAAS received a triple-0 call 11pm on Tuesday night about a patient who was semi-conscious after he suffered a fall.

The priority two case should have had an ambulance arrive within 16 minutes, according to Ambulance Employees Association of South Australia (AEA).

Two hours later, triple-0 operators received an update that the patient was unconscious and not breathing.

The case was upgraded to a priority one, which should have seen an ambulance within eight minutes.

Paramedics arrived nine minutes later and were unable to resuscitate the man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZz6L_0egpWjEB00
The ramping crisis is taking a toll on South Australia's overworked paramedics (pictured early on during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020)

'Crews and communications staff are utterly devastated,' AEA posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

'To the question in all of our minds 'how many more people have to die before Premier Marshall will do anything other than apologise', the answer must be… 'A few more'.

AEA claimed earlier this week all Adelaide emergency departments were at or over capacity, impacting patient safety.

Sixteen priority two cases arose on Monday night with no ambulances to send to the jobs. The AEA claims the shortage is 'a daily occurrence'.

'Our health system is not coping and lives remain at risk,' the union posted.

'Doctors, Nurses and Paramedics are all calling out calling for desperately needed resources, sadly Steven Marshall is not listening.'

The SAAS will conduct a full review into all five deaths in the last fortnight as Premier Marshall expressed his condolences to the family of the latest patient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5mZS_0egpWjEB00
The latest tragedy adds to Premier Steven Marshall's woes ahead of Saturday's state election

'We can't just take the union's word for it. We know the type of campaign they're running at the moment,' Mr Marshall said.

'We don't have anything that suggests that the time delay was the cause of death in this circumstance.'

Health Minister Stephen Wade added: 'SAAS will do a full review … [and] we'll look at all the factors to see what could have led to a better outcome.

'SAAS always strives to meet its targets, always strives to meet the needs of the community. We apologise that, in this case, we didn't.'

Opposition leader Peter Malinauskas said paramedics are 'working tirelessly under extraordinary circumstances'.

'They are doing their level best but the government isn't, this government needs to do more and they've chosen not to,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IB1h_0egpWjEB00
Ambulance Employees Association says the crisis is impacting on patient safety 

