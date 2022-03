There’s something about St. Patrick’s Day that intrigues the masses, and while the celebration of Irish culture is technically one day only on March 17, the party seems to last all month long. Irish pubs become hot destinations, and locally, they are some of the most popular watering holes in town. It could be the friendly nature of those who own and operate them (a lot are transplants from Ireland or have Irish roots). Or it could be the laid-back vibe that’s a bit more mature than some of the area college bars, one where patrons can amicably play darts and have a conversation without much hassle. A killer plate of fish 'n chips doesn't hurt, either. Here are 10 great Fort Worth-area Irish pubs to check out this month. Sláinte!

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO