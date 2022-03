Amir Khan appears to have no intention of calling it a career, according to his promoter Ben Shalom. Khan, the former junior welterweight titlist, seemed to have one foot out of the ring following his sixth-round stoppage loss to long-sworn rival Kell Brook on Feb. 19 at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The fight was billed as a coin-flip affair, but Brook had his way from the opening bell. Still, Khan, per the terms of their contract, has the right to call for an immediate rematch, even if the comprehensiveness of his loss may make it a tough sell to the public.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO