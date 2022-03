There are certain holidays that transcend nationality. St. Paddy’s Day is one. Although St. Paddy’s Day is largely about Irish pride, it is one of those days that belongs to all of us. The wearing of the green. A foamy glass of GUINNESS. They’re all part of the fun. But St. Paddy’s Day was special to me and it didn’t involve a mug of beer or even St. Patrick. It was about college basketball. New York City. Madison Square Garden. And growing up.

