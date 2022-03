STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s 9 a.m., traffic is building on a busy curve of Arthur Kill Road, and Anthony Longobardi is in the zone. Assembling a “Smokin T’s” branded tent before lugging a 13-foot-long smoker from the back of his truck, the barbecue guru lights up a bundle of sweet, aromatic cherrywood and readies himself for an impossible day. He loads the smoker with brisket and pork -- both of which have already been slow-cooking since the night before -- and then adds some of his championship chicken thighs. Everyone who lives in a two-mile radius of this Great Kills BBQ pop-up is suddenly hungry.

