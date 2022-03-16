ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Denyer and wife Chezzi reveal their daughter Sunday, one, has had hip dysplasia surgery and 'has to wear a half body cast for the next 12 weeks'

By D. Lawrance
 5 days ago

Grant Denyer has revealed the baby daughter he shares with wife Chezzi has undergone surgery.

One-year-old Sunday had a procedure at Westmead Children's Hospital to rectify her severe hip dysplasia, according to the TV star's Instagram post on Wednesday.

He posted the update with a photo of Sunday resting on Chezzi while wearing a half-body cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpNJr_0egpVJVc00
Poor bubba: Grant Denyer has revealed Sunday, the one-year-old baby daughter he shares with wife Chezzi, has undergone surgery

Denyer captioned the post, 'Oh my poor little bubba! I'm so so sorry to see you in this state.'

'Sunday had a special procedure today in hospital to fix her severe hip dysplasia,' he continued.

'The poor thing has to wear a half body cast for the next 12 weeks which will be so uncomfortable and immobilising for her, but will be worth it in the end.

'Hang in there my sweet, you've already shown us how brave and bright you are. Love Dad.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkVWu_0egpVJVc00
Sad dad: Denyer (pictured) captioned the post, 'Oh my poor little bubba! I'm so so sorry to see you in this state'

The news comes after the couple shared their memories of the late Shane Warne.

In a clip from their It's All True Podcast posted to Instagram on Friday, the pair chatted about about meeting the cricketing legend 12 years ago at an event.

Chezzi confessed she was too stunned to speak, and Grant teased her that her reaction was due to her crush on the athlete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reVgu_0egpVJVc00
Sweet: Chezzi confessed she was too stunned to speak, and Grant teased her that her reaction was due to her crush on the athlete. 'Captain choke over here. It was your big chance after your 14-year love affair,' Grant quipped

'Captain choke over here. It was your big chance after your 14-year love affair,' Grant quipped.

'I was so embarrassed my whole chest went red,' Chezzi admitted.

He husband replied, 'I was looking over like what the hell has happened here. The Warnster has made her melt to water.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wKwq_0egpVJVc00
Family: Chezzi then noted that Shane had two different coloured eyes, and Grant mused that one of their daughters did, too. 'Our daughter has one blue and one half brown,' he said, then in mock shock cried out, 'What did you do that night!'  Pictured with their children 

Chezzi then noted that Shane had two different coloured eyes, and Grant mused that one of their daughters did, too.

'One was blue and one was brown. Our daughter has one blue and one half brown,' he said, then in mock shock cried out, 'What did you do that night!'

Grant and Chezzi, who have been married since 2010, have three daughters, Sailor, 10, Scout, six and Sunday, one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q4pK_0egpVJVc00
Brood: Grant and Chezzi, who have been married since 2010, have three daughters, Sailor, 10, Scout, six and Sunday, one

