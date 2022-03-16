ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Louisiana teen charged with hate crime after video surfaces on social media

By Michael Sipes
 1 day ago

HOUMA, La. ( KLFY ) – A Vandebilt High School student has been arrested on hate crime charges.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff , Tim Soignet, says the student was arrested in connection with a racially motivated video which was captured in the school’s cafeteria and later shared on social media. He says the student is 15-years old and is a 9th grader at the high school.

The investigation began last week after authorities received a complaint regarding the video that was being shared on social media. Soignet says the video appeared to have been made during school hours.

The student is charged with a hate crime and simple battery. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center.

Mobile woman sentenced for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was sentenced to 3 years probation for her involvement in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol. Kari Kelley was sentenced March 17, 2022, for the charges of:  Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds […]
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for gun

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Robertsdale man was sentenced to three years in prison after Foley police found him with a gun. The man had a prior felony, which meant he was not allowed to have a gun.  Joshua John Soudelier, 42, was arrested by officers on March 15 after they conducted a traffic stop. […]
Monroe man arrested after allegedly holding victim at gunpoint

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 9:32 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 2400 block of Washington Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised that an unknown Black male arrived at their residence and initiated a verbal altercation. According to […]
