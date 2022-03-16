How Afro-Chileans Are Fighting To Be Recognized In Chile

In a move designed to guarantee that the effective protection of national parks and reserves in Chilean Patagonia improves the quality of life—and provides increased development opportunities—for the area’s residents, local officials signed an unprecedented agreement in late January, in the windswept forest of lenga, coigüe, and ñirre trees of Chile’s Magallanes National Reserve. The pact, known as the Strategy of Gateway Communities of the Protected Areas of Chilean Patagonia, was signed by the governors of the regions of Magallanes and Los Lagos; mayors representing the associations of the municipalities of Magallanes and Aysén and the Palena Province; the rector of the Universidad Austral de Chile; and Francisco Solís Germani, the director of The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Chilean Patagonia project.

