How Afro-Chileans Are Fighting To Be Recognized In Chile

By Parker Diakite
 1 day ago
The Afro-Chilean population is one that has historically been left out and unrecognized in Chile. But that all changed in 2019. After decades of fighting to be seen, activists achieved a major milestone after Congress signed a bill into law on April 16, 2019, that honors Afro-Chileans as tribal people. In...

IN THIS ARTICLE
