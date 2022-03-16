ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater woman accused of renting out home she didn’t own

By Chip Osowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGimw_0egpV1hn00

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman is behind bars, accused of renting a house that she didn’t own to someone who had no idea.

Karey Whitfield told WFLA she still can’t believe she fell victim. For weeks, she had been looking for a new place to rent for her, her husband and their teenage daughter. She was looking everywhere. That’s when a friend recommended Ewelina Drozd.

State says man strangled his mother, furious about spent inheritance

Drozd had ads on social media, showing off one of the houses she had for rent. Whitfield reached out.

The two met at a home on Magnolia Drive in Clearwater. Whitfield liked the house, but Drozd told her she had another home that was the same rent, but was a little bit bigger. The house was on Belcher Road. It was a bit older, but was bigger and had a pool.

Whitfield was sold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSXPK_0egpV1hn00
Whitfield says it’s back to square one, looking for a place to stay.

“Signed the lease agreement, she wrote me out a receipt for my deposit and my first month’s rent,” said Whitfield. “And we said our goodbyes – and she handed me keys and we said our goodbyes. “

Whitfield figured it would be the perfect surprise for her family. She took them to their new home, and that’s when she got an awful surprise.

She had been taken.

“There’s a gentleman standing outside with a big truck and I’m like, ‘hey, how are you? How can I help you?'” said Whitfield. “He’s like, ‘I’m here to meet the realtor and start renovations.’ I said, come again? Excuse me? I just rented the place this afternoon.”

She called Clearwater police, and detectives immediately began investigating. Luckily, while she was signing the paperwork, she did something that would prove to be a key piece of evidence for investigators.

“I took a picture of her ID just in case, that’s my mindset,” said Whitfield. “We have to get all of the information.”

Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate

Police arrested Drozd and she is now facing a single charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Her bond is set at $5,000.

Detectives say this is an active investigation and they are looking into the possibility there may be additional victims.

Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department says when you’re looking for a new place to rent, it may not be the best practice to seek out listings on social media.

“Go through a regular realty group, a professional realtor that you know or that you know does business related to that,” he said. “Don’t find somebody online. Don’t find somebody on a Facebook group.”

Whitfield shelled out $1,800 for a first month’s rent and security deposit. Investigators returned $1,600, saying Drozd spent $200 at Home Depot for a mini refrigerator.

Whitfield says it’s now back to square one, looking for a new place to live. It’s been an emotional week.

“You know, Chip, it really is. It’s devastating,” said Whitfield. “Because we’re good, honest people, we just work hard and the way that people’s greed has escalated – where people have to scam you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for gun

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Robertsdale man was sentenced to three years in prison after Foley police found him with a gun. The man had a prior felony, which meant he was not allowed to have a gun.  Joshua John Soudelier, 42, was arrested by officers on March 15 after they conducted a traffic stop. […]
FOLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
WKRG News 5

Palmer Street home destroyed by fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed that a fire has destroyed a home on Palmer Street. On March 17, MFRD responded to a home that had heavy flames going through the roof of the home. The home was destroyed and the residents of the home have been moved. There […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested after drugs found inside hotel room in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said they were responding to a hotel in Foley for a welfare check when they found a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. On March 17, police responded to a hotel room on S. McKenzie Street for a welfare check. When they found the subject, […]
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Renting#Wfla
WKRG News 5

Monroe man arrested after allegedly holding victim at gunpoint

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 9:32 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 2400 block of Washington Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised that an unknown Black male arrived at their residence and initiated a verbal altercation. According to […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Car Crash in Geneva Co. kills 2 teens

UPDATE: GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Two teens from Hoover, Alabama were killed in a Geneva Co. crash Thursday morning. According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, 19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane, and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen, both of Hoover, were killed at the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 52 near Samson. They were pronounced dead […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Group wanted for 10 catalytic convertor thefts in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department is looking for several people possibly involved in stealing 10 catalytic converters in the area. The group is wanted for grand larceny after catalytic converters were stolen Tuesday, March 15 at Turf Masters Lawn Care in Pascagoula. Officers released images of the suspects wearing black hoodies and […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for house fire in Foley, bomb threat

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in Baldwin County has been arrested after a house fire and police chase that happened back on Feb. 18, 2022. Steven Jones, 44, has been charged with first-degree arson. In February, Jones allegedly set fire to a home before leading police on a chase that ended with a […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Escambia Co., Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to a motorcycle crash that killed one person in Escambia County. The crash happened Wednesday, March 16 at about 3:27 p.m. at County Road 292A, also known as Gulf Beach Highway, according to a news release from the FHP. The 51-year-old driver […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy