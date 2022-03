All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As far as perfect last names go, Judith Light has it. Even on Zoom it's like she's lit from within, and it has nothing to do with the whatever lighting situation is going on in her Los Angeles office. The Tony and Emmy winner radiates kindness and warmth, and even when we run out of time before her next interview, she suggests we continue our chat another day so I can get what I need. And not only does she keep her word, but she schedules it on her birthday, no less.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO