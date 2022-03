The massive success of Deadpool helped establish Ryan Reynolds as a go-to star for adult-oriented blockbusters, but the actor's last couple of movies have drifted back towards a more family friendly audience. Free Guy and Netflix's upcoming film The Adam Project (both directed by Shawn Levy) are meant to be enjoyed by both adults and kids, as Reynolds attempts to bring back the Amblin heyday of the 1980s. Films like E.T. and Back to the Future were a couple of Reynolds' favorite movies growing up, so it makes sense he's throwing things back to that era, but they weren't the only movies he watched as a kid. Reynolds definitely saw a few movies he shouldn't have seen when he was younger, and he's now taking a few lighthearted jabs at his parents for being allowed to watch them.

