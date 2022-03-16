Two men killed in Hwy 33 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The two men killed in a head-on collision on Highway 33 just north of Lerdo Highway Saturday evening have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The men are Jose Wuilver Rodas Cruz, 22, of Salinas and Jose Mario Gomez Mendoza, 53, of Salinas, according to the coroner’s office. Cruz was driving the vehicle and Mendoza was a passenger.

Just before 5 p.m., Cruz and Mendoza were traveling northbound on Highway 33. At that time, Cruz lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the southbound lane and collide head-on with another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Cruz and Mendoza died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to CHP. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

