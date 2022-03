In the midst of their pain, friends of Tiffany Folasade Mordi have found a purpose, as they are now on a mission to help police find the person who killed their friend. Tiffany, 25, was fatally shot Friday night at approximately 11:45 pm in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue as she was leaving her boyfriend’s house.

